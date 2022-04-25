The redshirt freshman played a team-high 106 defensive snaps in the spring game earlier this month.

As first reported On3’s Matt Zenitz and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt freshman safety Andre Turrentine has entered his name into the transfer portal.

A former four-star prospect from Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth, Turrentine played in four games for the Buckeyes last season – including 10 snaps in the blowout victory over Maryland and special teams against Akron, Michigan State and Utah – before redshirting.

Turrentine is coming off a spring game in which he played a team-high 106 defensive snaps and recorded nine tackles and one pass break up, but it's unlikely he'd have a role this fall with fifth-year senior Josh Proctor and redshirt sophomore Kourt Williams locked into the two-deep at the bandit/boundary safety position.

Proctor had been limited this spring as he works his way back from a season-ending compound fracture in his leg while Williams was limited to special teams duties in the spring game due to a hamstring injury, which is why Turrentine saw a bulk of the snaps on April 16.

Additionally, redshirt junior Ronnie Hickman and freshman Kye Stokes will likely man the adjuster/free safety position while Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister and redshirt sophomore Cameron Martinez will play the nickel spot.

Turrentine becomes the third player to depart the program since the spring game, joining defensive linemen Jacolbe Cowan and Noah Potter. He will have four seasons of eligibility at his next school, while his departure puts Ohio State right at the 85-man scholarship limit.

