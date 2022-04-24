Shaw will be reunited with Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who was his lead recruiter with the Buckeyes.

Bryn Shaw, the father of former Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw, announced on Sunday afternoon that his son will be transferring to USC, where he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

A former three-star prospect from Eldersburg (Md.) The Bullis School, Shaw recorded 63 tackles, five pass break ups, one interception and 0.5 tackles for loss in 21 games (12 starts) for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons.

That includes 666 defensive snaps last fall, the third-most among all defensive backs on the roster, trailing only sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke (731) and redshirt junior safety Ronnie Hickman (704).

However, with Hickman, fifth-year senior Josh Proctor and Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister seemingly locked into starting roles in new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ scheme, Shaw entered his name into the transfer portal on April 4.

He will now be reunited in Los Angeles with Trojans defensive coordinator/safeties coach Alex Grinch, who offered him a scholarship and was his main recruiter with the Buckeyes during the 2019 recruiting cycle.

Grinch spent one season as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2018 before taking the same job at Oklahoma. He then followed Lincoln Riley to USC this offseason.

