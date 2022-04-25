“Rest in peace to my brother Dwayne, baby. We love you, man.”

After catching a four-yard touchdown pass in the New Orleans Breakers’ 34-3 win over the Tampa Bay Bandits on Sunday evening, former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon took a moment to honor late quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“I love you, Dwayne,” a mic’d up Dixon said after securing the catch in the end zone. “Rest in peace to my brother Dwayne, baby. We love you, man.”

Dixon caught 42 passes for 669 yards and eight touchdowns with Haskins as his quarterback in 2018, including a career-high seven receptions for 129 yards and one score in a win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.

His latest touchdown comes on a weekend in which multiple funeral services were held for Haskins, who was stuck and killed by a vehicle on a South Florida highway earlier this month.

Dixon finished the game with five catches for 41 yards and the one touchdown, brining his total to nine receptions for 78 yards and one score in two games for the undefeated Breakers this season.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Ohio State Football Scholarship Chart

Former Ohio State S Bryson Shaw Transferring To USC

Ohio State DL Noah Potter Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Freshman S Kye Stokes Leaves Lasting Impression During Spring Practice

2023 Georgia QB Dylan Lonergan Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Terry McLaurin, Cameron Heyward Named Finalists For Good Guy Award

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!