2022 Ohio State Football Scholarship Chart

A look at the Buckeyes' scholarship situation heading into the upcoming season.

With spring practice in the rearview mirror, Ohio State’s roster will see some attrition before the start of the 2022 season.

The Buckeyes currently sit at 86 scholarship players, including the incoming freshmen who will arrive on campus in June. That’s one over the NCAA-mandated limit, which all teams need to be at or under by the start of fall camp.

Unlike last year, the five players taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic count against the limit. They are marked with as asterisk below.

With that said, the following is a full breakdown of Ohio State’s 2022 scholarship situation. It will be updated as players decide to leave or join the program.

QUARTERBACKS - 3

Redshirt sophomore C.J. Stroud

Sophomore Kyle McCord

Freshman Devin Brown

RUNNING BACKS - 5

Redshirt junior Marcus Crowley

Redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams

Sophomore TreVeyon Henderson

Redshirt freshman Evan Pryor

Freshman Dallan Hayden

WIDE RECEIVERS - 10

Fifth-year senior Kamryn Babb

Junior Julian Fleming

Junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Sophomore Emeka Egbuka

Sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr.

Redshirt freshman Jayden Ballard

Freshman Kojo Antwi

Freshman Kaleb Brown

Freshman Caleb Burton

Freshman Kyion Grayes

TIGHT ENDS - 6

Sixth-year senior Mitch Rossi*

Redshirt junior Cade Stover

Junior Gee Scott

Redshirt sophomore Joe Royer

Redshirt freshman Sam Hart

Freshman Bennett Christian

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN - 16

Fifth-year senior Matthew Jones

Senior Dawand Jones

Redshirt junior Enokk Vimahi

Junior Paris Johnson

Redshirt sophomore Josh Fryar

Redshirt sophomore Jakob James

Redshirt sophomore Trey Leroux

Redshirt sophomore Grant Toutant

Redshirt sophomore Luke Wypler

Sophomore Donovan Jackson

Redshirt freshman Ben Christman

Redshirt freshman Zen Michalski

Freshman George Fitzpatrick

Freshman Avery Henry

Freshman Carson Hinzman

Freshman Tegra Tshabola

DEFENSIVE ENDS - 9

Fifth-year senior Tyler Friday

Fifth-year senior Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Senior Zach Harrison

Redshirt sophomore Mitchell Melton

Sophomore Jack Sawyer

Sophomore J.T. Tuimoloau

Freshman Omari Abor

Freshman Caden Curry

Freshman Kenyatta Jackson

DEFENSIVE TACKLES - 7

Sixth-year senior Jerron Cage*

Fifth-year senior Taron Vincent

Redshirt junior Jaden McKenzie

Redshirt sophomore Ty Hamilton

Sophomore Tyleik Williams

Redshirt freshman Mike Hall

Freshman Hero Kanu

LINEBACKERS - 9

Fifth-year senior Palaie Gaoteote

Fifth-year senior Teradja Mitchell*

Redshirt junior Tommy Eichenberg

Redshirt junior Steele Chambers

Junior Cody Simon

Junior DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum

Redshirt freshman Reid Carrico

Freshman C.J. Hicks

Freshman Gabe Powers

CORNERBACKS - 6

Fifth-year senior Cameron Brown

Sophomore Denzel Burke

Sophomore Jordan Hancock

Redshirt freshman Jakailin Johnson

Freshman Jyaire Brown

Freshman Ryan Turner

SAFETIES - 12

Fifth-year senior Josh Proctor

Fifth-year senior Marcus Hooker

Fifth-year senior Tanner McCalister*

Redshirt junior Ronnie Hickman

Junior Lathan Ransom

Redshirt sophomore Cameron Martinez

Redshirt sophomore Kourt Williams

Redshirt freshman Jantzen Dunn

Redshirt freshman Jaylen Johnson

Redshirt freshman Andre Turrentine

Freshman Kye Stokes

Freshman Sonny Styles

KICKERS - 2

Sixth-year senior Noah Ruggles*

Redshirt sophomore Jake Seibert

PUNTERS - 1

Sophomore Jesse Mirco

DEPARTURES - 25

Quarterback Quinn Ewers (Texas)

(Texas) Quarterback Jack Miller (Florida)

(Florida) Running back Master Teague (NFL Draft)

(NFL Draft) Wide receiver Chris Olave (NFL Draft)

(NFL Draft) Wide receiver Garrett Wilson (NFL Draft)

(NFL Draft) Tight end Jeremy Ruckert (NFL Draft)

(NFL Draft) Offensive lineman Harry Miller (Retired)

(Retired) Offensive lineman Thayer Munford (NFL Draft)

(NFL Draft) Offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (NFL Draft)

(NFL Draft) Defensive end Darrion Henry-Young (Kentucky)

(Kentucky) Defensive end Tyreke Smith (NFL Draft)

(NFL Draft) Defensive end Cormontae Hamilton (Transfer Portal)

(Transfer Portal) Defensive end Jacolbe Cowan (Transfer Portal)

(Transfer Portal) Defensive end Noah Potter (Transfer Portal)

(Transfer Portal) Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (NFL Draft)

(NFL Draft) Defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson (NFL Draft)

(NFL Draft) Linebacker Dallas Gant (Toledo)

(Toledo) Linebacker K’Vaughan Pope (Tennessee State)

(Tennessee State) Cornerback Sevyn Banks (LSU)

(LSU) Cornerback Lejond Cavazos (Transfer Portal)

(Transfer Portal) Cornerback Demario McCall (Exhausted Eligibility)

(Exhausted Eligibility) Cornerback Ryan Watts (Texas)

(Texas) Cornerback Marcus Williamson (Exhausted Eligibility)

(Exhausted Eligibility) Safety Craig Young (Kansas)

(Kansas) Safety Bryson Shaw (USC)

