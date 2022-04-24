2022 Ohio State Football Scholarship Chart
With spring practice in the rearview mirror, Ohio State’s roster will see some attrition before the start of the 2022 season.
The Buckeyes currently sit at 86 scholarship players, including the incoming freshmen who will arrive on campus in June. That’s one over the NCAA-mandated limit, which all teams need to be at or under by the start of fall camp.
Unlike last year, the five players taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic count against the limit. They are marked with as asterisk below.
With that said, the following is a full breakdown of Ohio State’s 2022 scholarship situation. It will be updated as players decide to leave or join the program.
QUARTERBACKS - 3
- Redshirt sophomore C.J. Stroud
- Sophomore Kyle McCord
- Freshman Devin Brown
RUNNING BACKS - 5
- Redshirt junior Marcus Crowley
- Redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams
- Sophomore TreVeyon Henderson
- Redshirt freshman Evan Pryor
- Freshman Dallan Hayden
WIDE RECEIVERS - 10
- Fifth-year senior Kamryn Babb
- Junior Julian Fleming
- Junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Sophomore Emeka Egbuka
- Sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Redshirt freshman Jayden Ballard
- Freshman Kojo Antwi
- Freshman Kaleb Brown
- Freshman Caleb Burton
- Freshman Kyion Grayes
TIGHT ENDS - 6
- Sixth-year senior Mitch Rossi*
- Redshirt junior Cade Stover
- Junior Gee Scott
- Redshirt sophomore Joe Royer
- Redshirt freshman Sam Hart
- Freshman Bennett Christian
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN - 16
- Fifth-year senior Matthew Jones
- Senior Dawand Jones
- Redshirt junior Enokk Vimahi
- Junior Paris Johnson
- Redshirt sophomore Josh Fryar
- Redshirt sophomore Jakob James
- Redshirt sophomore Trey Leroux
- Redshirt sophomore Grant Toutant
- Redshirt sophomore Luke Wypler
- Sophomore Donovan Jackson
- Redshirt freshman Ben Christman
- Redshirt freshman Zen Michalski
- Freshman George Fitzpatrick
- Freshman Avery Henry
- Freshman Carson Hinzman
- Freshman Tegra Tshabola
DEFENSIVE ENDS - 9
- Fifth-year senior Tyler Friday
- Fifth-year senior Javontae Jean-Baptiste
- Senior Zach Harrison
- Redshirt sophomore Mitchell Melton
- Sophomore Jack Sawyer
- Sophomore J.T. Tuimoloau
- Freshman Omari Abor
- Freshman Caden Curry
- Freshman Kenyatta Jackson
DEFENSIVE TACKLES - 7
- Sixth-year senior Jerron Cage*
- Fifth-year senior Taron Vincent
- Redshirt junior Jaden McKenzie
- Redshirt sophomore Ty Hamilton
- Sophomore Tyleik Williams
- Redshirt freshman Mike Hall
- Freshman Hero Kanu
LINEBACKERS - 9
- Fifth-year senior Palaie Gaoteote
- Fifth-year senior Teradja Mitchell*
- Redshirt junior Tommy Eichenberg
- Redshirt junior Steele Chambers
- Junior Cody Simon
- Junior DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum
- Redshirt freshman Reid Carrico
- Freshman C.J. Hicks
- Freshman Gabe Powers
CORNERBACKS - 6
- Fifth-year senior Cameron Brown
- Sophomore Denzel Burke
- Sophomore Jordan Hancock
- Redshirt freshman Jakailin Johnson
- Freshman Jyaire Brown
- Freshman Ryan Turner
SAFETIES - 12
- Fifth-year senior Josh Proctor
- Fifth-year senior Marcus Hooker
- Fifth-year senior Tanner McCalister*
- Redshirt junior Ronnie Hickman
- Junior Lathan Ransom
- Redshirt sophomore Cameron Martinez
- Redshirt sophomore Kourt Williams
- Redshirt freshman Jantzen Dunn
- Redshirt freshman Jaylen Johnson
- Redshirt freshman Andre Turrentine
- Freshman Kye Stokes
- Freshman Sonny Styles
KICKERS - 2
- Sixth-year senior Noah Ruggles*
- Redshirt sophomore Jake Seibert
PUNTERS - 1
- Sophomore Jesse Mirco
DEPARTURES - 25
- Quarterback Quinn Ewers (Texas)
- Quarterback Jack Miller (Florida)
- Running back Master Teague (NFL Draft)
- Wide receiver Chris Olave (NFL Draft)
- Wide receiver Garrett Wilson (NFL Draft)
- Tight end Jeremy Ruckert (NFL Draft)
- Offensive lineman Harry Miller (Retired)
- Offensive lineman Thayer Munford (NFL Draft)
- Offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (NFL Draft)
- Defensive end Darrion Henry-Young (Kentucky)
- Defensive end Tyreke Smith (NFL Draft)
- Defensive end Cormontae Hamilton (Transfer Portal)
- Defensive end Jacolbe Cowan (Transfer Portal)
- Defensive end Noah Potter (Transfer Portal)
- Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (NFL Draft)
- Defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson (NFL Draft)
- Linebacker Dallas Gant (Toledo)
- Linebacker K’Vaughan Pope (Tennessee State)
- Cornerback Sevyn Banks (LSU)
- Cornerback Lejond Cavazos (Transfer Portal)
- Cornerback Demario McCall (Exhausted Eligibility)
- Cornerback Ryan Watts (Texas)
- Cornerback Marcus Williamson (Exhausted Eligibility)
- Safety Craig Young (Kansas)
- Safety Bryson Shaw (USC)
