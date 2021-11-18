Scouting Report: Michigan State's Defense Poses Unique Threat For Buckeyes

Here's our weekly scouting report on the Michigan State defense as Ohio State prepares to play a team that has it's eyes firmly set on upsetting the Buckeyes, winning a Big Ten title and going to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan State Defensive Scouting Report

Defensive Coordinator: Scottie Hazelton, 2nd Season

Key Players: DE Jacob Panasiuk, S Xavier Henderson, DT Jacob Slade, DE Jeff Pietrowski, LB Quavaris Crouch, C Ronald Williams, C Chester Kimbrough

Defensive Stats

Average Total Points Allowed Per Game: 22.5

Average Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 444.2

Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 115.2

Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 329

What to Look For

The most glaring area that has troubled the Spartan defensive all year has been their pass defense. They are last in the FBS for pass defense (329 passing yards allowed per game). To make matters worse for the Spartans, the Buckeyes are coming into this game ranked 6th in FBS in passing yards per game (353). The Buckeyes are also coming off a lopsided victory last week against Purdue in which they scored 6 touchdowns on their first 6 possessions.

Cav’s Three Keys for the Buckeye Offense

1) Attack the Spartan Secondary: When the Buckeyes have rhythm in their run and pass game, they are nearly unstoppable. Part of this rhythm comes from their quick pass game along with their effective perimeter run game. The Spartans play a fair amount of zone with their corners bailing, so it will be interesting to see how they defend the quick pass game on the perimeter and the deadly route combos that have been effective for the Coach Day and his offense. If the Spartans decide to adjust to man coverage, look for the mesh crossing routes over the middle and the back leaking out in the flat.

2) Buckeye Big Three: If the Buckeye Big-Three receiving corps of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were looking for any bulletin board material they could do a simple google search for an article published by The Detroit Free Press on October 21st that was focused on MSU’s WR coach, Courtney Hawkins. The article was titled, “Meet Michigan State Football’s Man Behind the Best WR Corps in the Big Ten”. I am curious if the performances against Purdue by Olave, Wilson and Smith-Ngiba has changed the mind of the author of that article. The Buckeye trio had 28 receptions for 350 yards and 5 TDs against the Boilermaker pass defense that was ranked 15th in the nation in passing yards allowed (185 per game). Look for one or all the receivers to have another big day and put a lot of stress on the Spartan secondary that has been inconsistent this year.

3) Pass Protection: One of the highlights of the Spartan defense this year has been their ability to get to the quarterback. They have a total of 32 sacks on the year which ranks them 14th in the country. Their top pass-rushers are defensive ends Jacub Panasiuk and Jeff Pietrowski who each have recorded 5.5 sacks on the year and have combined for 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries. The pass pro of the Buckeye offensive line along with TE Jeremy Ruckert will be critical to Stroud’s time in the pocket and ability to work through his progressions.

