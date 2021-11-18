OVI Charge Against Ohio State QB Jack Miller Reduced To Reckless Operation

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    OVI Charge Against Ohio State Quarterback Jack Miller Reduced To Reckless Operation

    The redshirt freshman has been suspended from the program since he was arrested on Nov. 5.
    According to online records, the charge against Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller for operating a vehicle while impaired was reduced to a misdemeanor charge of reckless operation during his arraignment at the Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday morning.

    Miller – who has been suspended from the football program since Nov. 5, when he was arrested and cited for OVI and driving in marked lanes – pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and was ordered to pay a $150 fine. The latter charge was also dropped as part of his plea.

    Head coach Ryan Day said last week that Miller would be suspended from the program indefinitely as the Buckeyes continued to gather details about his arrest.

    "We’re just making sure that we have all of the information before we make any decisions about moving forward,” Day said on Nov. 9.

    A redshirt freshman from Scottsdale, Ariz., Miller had completed 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions in four games this season as the third-string quarterback behind starter C.J. Stroud and backup Kyle McCord.

    He did not travel with the team to Nebraska the day after his arrest and was not seen on the sidelines during Saturday’s home win over Purdue. True freshman Quinn Ewers was elevated to Miller’s spot on the depth chart as a result.

    -----

    -----

    -----

