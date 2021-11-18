Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

The redshirt junior is looking to become the fifth player in school history to win the award.

Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was named on Wednesday night as one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, which is presented annually to college football’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.

A redshirt junior from Tampa, Petit-Frere has started 18 games for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons. He’s allowed just one sack in 360 pass-blocking attempts this season while helping the offense lead the nation with 46.3 points and 550.4 yards per game.

Other semifinalists for the award – which is named after former Penn offensive tackle and halfback John H. Outland, who is one of only a few players to ever be named an All-American at multiple positions – are Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, N.C. State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Four Ohio State players have won the Outland Trophy since it was established in 1946, including offensive guard Jim Parker in 1956, nose tackle Jim Stillwagon in 1970, offensive tackle John Hicks in 1974 and offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1996. Former center Billy Price was the program’s last semifinalist in 2017.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Alabama WR Jameson Williams Says Ohio State Fans Have "Disowned" Him

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Named Doak Walker Award Semifinalist

Ohio State Freshman OL Ben Christman Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Remains At No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State To Face Alabama, Cincinnati Or Oregon In Most Bowl Projections

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Opted Out Of Coaches Poll After Ohio State Backlash

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!