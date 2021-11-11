Scouting Report: Purdue Defense Provides Major Challenge For Buckeye Offense

George Karlaftis is a major threat on the line, but the Boilers pass defense is top 15 in the nation.

The Purdue Boilermakers have already upset Iowa and Michigan State this season when each of those teams were ranked inside the top-5 nationally. Aidan O'Connell is having a nice season and David Bell is arguably the most dangerous offensive weapon the Buckeyes have face this season. George Karlaftis is trending to be a first round draft pick and is making a major impact as the defensive end.

If you missed the Purdue offensive scouting report, click here. Here's a look at what they do defensively and how the Buckeyes could attack them.

Purdue Defensive Scouting Report

Defensive Coordinator and Play-caller: Brad Lambert, 1st Season

Key Players: DE George Karlaftis, LB Jaylan Alexander, LB Jalen Graham, DT Branson Deen, DE Kydran Jenkins

Defensive Stats

Average Total Points Allowed Per Game: 18.44

Average Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 329.7

Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 144.3

Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 185.3

What to Look For

The Boilermaker pass defense has been outstanding this year and is ranked 15th in the nation in passing yards allowed (185 per game) and interceptions (11). Their defense has shown up big against top-5 competition as demonstrated in upsets last week against No. 3 MSU and last month against No. 2 Iowa.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to the return on Saturday and his fellow wideouts, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will serve as a major test for the Boilermaker secondary.

Cav’s Three Keys for the Buckeye Offense

1) Establish the Run Game: Last week was the first time all season that the Buckeyes were held to under 100 yards rushing. Expect the Buckeye offensive line to play with a chip on their shoulder and regain their dominance of the line of scrimmage to free up TreVeon Henderson for a big day on the ground.

2) Touchdowns in the Red Zone: This is a repeat key from last week. For the second week in row, the Buckeyes were stalled in the red zone on two occasions. The Boilermakers showed their capability of scoring 40 points like they did last week against the Spartans, so it will be important for the Buckeyes to score more touchdowns than field goals.

3) Rhythm of Stroud: Quarterback C.J. Stroud has continued to put up big yards through the air, but has not played his best football the past two weeks. Consistent accuracy and solid decision-making will be critical for him against a pass defense that is highly ranked and has 11 INT's.

