Ohio State Football Holds Sizeable All-Time Series Lead Against Purdue

The Buckeyes and Boilermakers have split their last six meetings, but they've only met once since 2014.

Purdue travels to Columbus, Ohio this weekend for an inter-conference bout against No. 4 Ohio State.

Saturday’s matchup between the Buckeyes (8-1) and the Boilermakers (6-3) is set for 3:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium, and will air live on ABC. Here’s a glimpse at where the overall series stands entering the weekend:

Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers

All-Time Record: OSU leads, 39-15-2

First Meeting: Nov. 8, 1919 (Ohio State, 20-0)

Last Meeting: Oct. 20, 2018 (Purdue, 49-20)

Current Win Streak: Purdue, 1

The Buckeyes and Boilermakers did not share the field in 2019, a year which marked the 100th anniversary of their series.

Purdue is one of only a couple teams in the Big Ten to enter their matchup against Ohio State having won the previous game in the series. The Iowa Hawkeyes, the other team with a one game win streak against the Buckeyes, is not on Ohio State’s schedule this year, but could potentially play the Scarlet and Gray in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Boilermakers were in peak form during their last run in with the Bucks, stunning the No. 2 team in the nation by 19 points.

That game in West Lafayette, Indiana featured a load of future-NFL talent and was a bad night for the Buckeyes.

Quarterback David Blough ended the game 25-of-43 with 378 yards and three touchdowns. Dwayne Haskins would finish 49-for-73 for 470 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Rondale Moore was on the receiving end of 12 passes, which totaled for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State current head coach Ryan Day was calling the offense that night, but that was still during the Urban Meyer era. The Buckeyes haven't lost a Big Ten game since then.

Prior to that fateful night in 2018, the Buckeyes and Boilermakers played every season from2007-2013, which included a (since vacated) 49-0 Ohio State win in 2010 and a 56-0 drubbing in 2013.

In most games the last 30 years, Purdue's offense has struggled to get rolling against the Silver Bullets. In 14 of the last 23 games, the Boilers haven't scored 20 points while the Buckeyes routinely blow past that threshold.

This week's game features an Ohio State offense that has shown extremely high-end capability, but they've been held in check the last couple weeks. Purdue's offense has occasionally been very good, but they've leaned more heavily on their defense and likely first round pick George Karlaftis.

Ohio State opens as 20-point favorites over the Boilermakers on SI Sportsbook. SI has the line for the game at 62.5 points.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Dawand Jones Says Home-State Purdue Never Offered Him A Scholarship

Thornton, Gayle, Hardman, Sensabaugh, Okpara Sign Letters Of Intent

Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DB Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

Zed Key "Couldn't Breathe" Following Game-Winning Layup Against Akron

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!