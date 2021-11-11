Scouting Report: Ohio State Defense Preparing For Explosive Purdue Offense

The Purdue Boilermakers have already upset Iowa and Michigan State this season when each of those teams were ranked inside the top-5 nationally. Aidan O'Connell is having a nice season and David Bell is arguably the most dangerous offensive weapon the Buckeyes have face this season.

If you missed the Purdue defensive scouting report, click here. In the meantime, here's a look at what they do offensively and how the Buckeyes need to slow them down.

Purdue Offensive Scouting Report

Offensive Coordinator: Jeff Brohm, 5th Season

Key Players: WR David Bell, QB Aidan O’Connell, RB King Doerue, WR Milton Wright, TE Payne Durham

Season Stats

Average Points Scored Per Game: 24.8

Average Total Yards Gained Per Game: 409.7

Average Passing Yards Per Game: 332.5

Average Rushing Yards Per Game: 77.1

What to Look For

Aidan O’Connell is coming off a monster performance last week in the upset victory over Michigan State by completing 40-of-56 passes for 536 yards and three touchdowns. He has been playing his best football of the season over the past few weeks.

His top target last week and throughout the season is receiver David Bell (11 catches, 217 yards, 1 TD vs. MSU). The run game for the Boilermakers has struggled all season. Over their nine games, they are averaging 77.1 yards per game which ranks 128th in the country and only five rushing TDs.

Cav’s Three Keys for Buckeyes

1) Middle of the Field Coverage: Over the past few weeks, opposing offenses have exploited the middle of the field in the pass game. Offensive coordinator Jeff Brohm will likely game-plan various concepts to attack the middle of the field, including play-action to freeze the linebackers and prevent their depth in coverage.

2) Prevent the Big Play: This was a key last week and Nebraska’s WR Samori Toure was the guy the Buckeyes needed to watch. Toure was able to break two big receptions of 53 and 72 yards. This week’s big-play receiver for the Boilermakers will be David Bell. Bell is consistently playing at a very high level. Over his 26 career games, he has produced 15 games of 100 receiving yards or more.

3) Expect Some Trickery: Brohm is known for dialing up trick plays. Last week’s trickery was a reverse, flea-flicker screen pass to Jackson Anthrop for a 39-yard touchdown. The Buckeye defense must remain disciplined and expect a variety of trick plays on Saturday.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Dawand Jones, Nicholas Petit-Frere Acknowledge Ohio State’s Recent Rushing Struggles

Ohio State Football Holds Sizeable All-Time Series Lead Against Purdue

Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DB Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!