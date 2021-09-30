Scouting Report: What Ohio State Can Expect From Rutgers Defense

Here's a look at the Scarlet Knight's defense before they host the Buckeyes this weekend.

As the Buckeyes' offense prepares to play Rutgers this weekend, here is a look at the Scarlet Knight's defense. The unit has had a very good season so far. If you missed our offensive scouting report, check that out here.

Rutgers Defensive Scouting Report

Defensive Coordinator: Robb Smith, 2nd year

Key Players: LB Olakunle Fatukasi, DB Aaron Young, DB Christian Izien, DL Ifeanyi Maijeh, DL Julius Turner

Defensive Stats

Average Total Points Allowed Per Game: 13.5

Average Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 262.8

Average Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 112.8

Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 150

What to Look For

The Buckeyes are coming off a dominant offensive performance that included seven touchdowns and over 600 yards. Treveon Henderson has gotten stronger and more spectacular each week and averages 9.5 yards rushing.

The Rutgers defense is only allowing 13.5 points per game and had an impressive performance last week again Michigan. The Wolverines came into last week’s game against Rutgers averaging over 350 yards rushing to lead the nation. After giving up 21 points in the first half, the Scarlet Knights suffocated the Wolverines in the second half limiting them to a total of 112 rushing yards and 2.9 yards per rush for the game.

The defensive scheme of Rutgers includes a myriad of pressure packages and active linebacker play which will elicit precision in the Buckeye pass protection.

Cav’s Three Keys for the Buckeye Offense

1) Explosive Plays: Over the past couple weeks, the Buckeyes’ offense has shown their explosiveness and speed. If they can resume the big chunk gains against Rutgers, they will be tough to beat and will put up a lot of points.

2) Blitz Pick-Up: The Rutgers linebackers play tight to the line on scrimmage often and disguise their blitzes well. Here is a clip from the Temple game with pressure coming from the linebackers and an explosive sack by No. 3 Fatukasi.

3) Rhythm of Quarterback: Coach Day has talked a fair amount about getting his quarterbacks in a rhythm. The early game play calling, especially last week included a lot of throws into the boundary and quick progressions. Whoever gets the start at quarterback will likely have similar play-calling to get him in the flow of the game.

