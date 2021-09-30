Scouting Report: What Ohio State Can Expect From Rutgers Offense

Here's a look at the Scarlet Knight's offense before they host the Buckeyes this weekend.

As the Buckeyes' defense prepares to play Rutgers this weekend, here is a look at the Scarlet Knight's offensive attack.

Rutgers Offensive Scouting Report

Offensive Coordinator: Sean Gleeson, 2nd year at Rutgers

Key Players: QB Noah Vedral, RB Isaih Pachecho, WR Bo Melton, OL Raiqwon O’Neal, OL Nick Krimin

Season Stats

Average Points Scored Per Game: 34

Average Total Yards Gained Per Game: 351

Average Passing Yards Per Game: 194

Average Rushing Yards Per Game: 157.3

What to Look For

The Scarlet Knights only found the end zone once last week against the Wolverines. They will have to be more high-powered this Saturday to contest with the Buckeyes who scored a combined 12 TDS their last two games.

Defensively, the Buckeyes are coming off their most complete game last week against Akron and created havoc all night for D.J. Irons while amassing nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss. The Buckeye front four will be playing with a lot of confidence, but will be going up against a more formidable Rutgers offense that only gave up one sack last week against the Wolverines and a total of five sacks on the year.

Cav’s Three Keys for Buckeyes

1) Man Coverage on Pick Plays: The Buckeye secondary has experienced some challenges with pick routes while in man coverage. Below are two touchdowns given up over the last two weeks where the Buckeye secondary lost coverage on the pick route.

2) Continue to Disguise Coverages: Since Matt Barnes took over as the defensive play-caller, the Buckeyes have presented more disguising of coverage with pre- and post-snap movement by the secondary. Below is a clip of the coverage disguise and movement by the secondary on the snap of the ball.

3) Run Defense in Man Coverage: Throughout the first four games, the Buckeyes have given up big run plays in man coverage. This will likely be a key component of the Rutgers play-calling the Buckeyes will want to combat. Expect Rutgers to incorporate similar concepts that we effective for Tulsa and Oregon.

