Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Wilson is looking to become the second Buckeye to win the award in the last three seasons.

Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson was recently named to the preseason watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is given annually to college football’s best offensive player from the state of Texas.

A junior from Austin Lake Travis, Wilson has caught 73 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in his two-year career with the Buckeyes. He’s also been named to the Biletnikoff, Maxwell and Paul Hornung Award watch lists this summer, as well a preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Named after legendary NFL running back Earl Campbell – who was nicknamed The Tyler Rose as a nod to his hometown of Tyler, Texas – the award recognizes an offensive player who exhibits the integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity shown by Campbell throughout his career.

That said, the only players eligible for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award are those who were born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or play at a Texas-based college.

Former running back J.K. Dobbins (2019) is the only Ohio State player to win the award in its eight-year history, though quarterback J.T. Barrett was also a finalist in 2017. Both were Texas natives, hailing from La Grange and Wichita Falls, respectively.

