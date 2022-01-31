Six Former Buckeyes Headed To Super Bowl LVI With Bengals, Rams

That tops the previous high of five, set in Super Bowl XI and subsequently tied by Super Bowl XXXIV and Super Bowl 50.

At least one former Ohio State player is guaranteed to win a Super Bowl ring when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

The Bengals feature four players who finished their college career with the Buckeyes, including offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, defensive end Sam Hubbard, cornerback Eli Apple and safety Vonn Bell, as well as quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred to LSU after three seasons in Columbus.

Hubbard finished Sunday’s win over Kansas City with eight tackles, two sacks and one tackle for a loss, while Apple added seven tackles, including one on the final play of the first half that kept the Chiefs out of the end zone.

Bell recorded six tackles and an interception in overtime, which ultimately set up the game-winning field, while Burrow threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Prince, last but not least, got the start at right tackle.

The Rams, meanwhile, have just one former Ohio State player on the roster in safety Jordan Fuller, but he won’t play in the Super Bowl after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery in the final game of the regular season.

Prior to the injury, Fuller recorded a team-leading 113 tackles, five pass break ups, one interception and one tackle for loss in 16 games.

This will be the 44th Super Bowl that features at least one former Ohio State player. If you count Burrow as a former Buckeye (as we do), it surpasses the five who played in Super Bowl XI, Super Bowl XXXIV and Super Bowl 50 for the most in one game.

Super Bowl LVI will take place SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, marking the second consecutive year a team will play the game in its home stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on NBC.

