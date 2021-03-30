Defensive Tackle Tommy Togiai Bench Presses 40 Reps At Ohio State's Pro Day

Togiai’s 40 reps of 225 pounds would have led all defensive players at last year’s combine.

Though he was unable to break the NFL Scouting Combine bench press record with 50 reps of 225 pounds during Ohio State’s pro day on Tuesday afternoon, former defensive tackle Tommy Togiai still showed why his teammates have often said he was the strongest player on the roster.

According to reports from inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center – where pro day was held without local media in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic – the 6-foot-2 and 300-pound Togiai put up 40 reps, which would have been the second-most of any player at the 2020 NFL Combine, trailing only former Fresno State and current Denver Broncos offensive guard Netane Muti, who had 44 reps.

It’s also seven more than former Buckeye and current Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who led all defensive players at last year’s combine with 33.

With his 40 reps, Togiai raised more than $3,600 for Ohio State’s LiFEsports initiative, which will assist youth sports in Columbus.

Other Ohio State players who participated in the bench press include center Josh Myers (29), linebacker Justin Hilliard (27), offensive guard Wyatt Davis (25) and linebacker Baron Browning (23).

The current NFL Scouting Combine bench press record is 49 reps of 225 pounds, set by former Oregon State defensive tackle Stephen Paea in 2011.

