Photos From Ohio State’s 2021 Pro Day

Photos from Ohio State’s Pro Day, when more than a dozen former Buckeyes looked to impress NFL scouts.

Ohio State held its annual pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday afternoon, which gave more than a dozen former Buckeyes the chance to impress NFL coaches, scouts and other personnel, including former Ohio State and current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

Among those who participated in the day’s events – which promintely featured the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump, vertical jump and other position drills – were quarterback Justin Fields; running back Trey Sermon; offensive guard Wyatt Davis; center Josh Myers; tight ends Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann; defensive end Jonathon Cooper; defensive tackle Tommy Togiai; linebackers Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard, Pete Werner and Tuf Borland; punter Drue Chrisman; and kicker Blake Haubeil.

Former Buckeyes Johnnie Dixon and C.J. Saunders notably caught passes from Fields during his individual workout while defensive tackle Robert Landers also participated in defensive line drills with hopes of getting his own chance at the NFL.

All photos courtesy of Paul Vernon/Associated Press via The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.

