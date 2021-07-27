Ohio State's Munford, Petit-Frere, Garrett Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

The Buckeyes are tied for the national lead with three selections on the preseason watch list.

Ohio State offensive tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were among the 80 players named on Tuesday to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is presented annually to college football’s best interior lineman.

Munford, a senior from Cincinnati by way of Massillon (Ohio) Washington, has started 33 games for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons. He named first-team All-Big Ten last fall and a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Sporting News this summer.

Petit-Frere, meanwhile, is entering his second season as a full-time starter at Ohio State. The junior from Tampa, Fla., allowed pressure on just 0.5 percent of the Buckeyes’ pass attempts last year, which ranked No. 1 among all Power 5 offensive tackles.

Last but not least, Garrett had a breakout senior season last fall, recording 20 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception return for a touchdown, but opted to return for the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic.

The Outland Trophy is named for former Penn offensive tackle and halfback John H. Outland, who is one of only a few players to ever be named an All-American at multiple positions. It was established in 1946, making it the third-oldest major award in college football.

Ohio State has produced an Outland Trophy winner four times, including offensive guard Jim Parker in 1956, nose tackle Jim Stillwagon in 1970, offensive tackle John Hicks in 1974 and offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1996.

The Buckeyes are one of five programs with three selections apiece on the preseason watch list, joining Boston College, Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma. The winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

