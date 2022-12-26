Get Your Tickets To Ohio State's College Football Playoff Matchup With Georgia

While Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan said earlier this month that tickets to Ohio State’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with top-ranked Georgia sold out in just two days, there are still plenty of seats available on the secondary market.

They’re not exactly cheap, though, as the get-in price on SI Tickets is $313 for a single seat. That’s to be expected, as the Buckeyes and Bulldogs will meet for just the second time in their storied histories, not to mention there’s a trip to the national championship on the line.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | It's Time To Get Rid Of College Football's December Signing Period | How A 12-Team Playoff Would Have Looked Every Year Of CFP | The Ultimate Dabo Swinney Quote

Upper deck tickets for two start at $314 apiece, while lower level sets can be purchased as a pair for as low as $468 apiece. As always, all purchases at SI Tickets come with a $10 flat fee no matter how many tickets you buy, while other sites charge as much as 30 percent per seat.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia is set for approximately 8 p.m. on ESPN. The game will follow the other semifinal matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU at the Fiesta Bowl, which kicks off at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 In-State RB Willtrell Hartson Commits To Ohio State As PWO

LB Arvell Reese Latest Cleveland Glenville Product To Sign With Ohio State

Maryland Transfer TE C.J. Dippre To Choose Between Alabama, Ohio State

Ohio State Football Recruiting Early Signing Period Takeaways

Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Former Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius Commits To Oregon Over Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!