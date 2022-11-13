What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win Over Indiana

Ohio State improved to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in Big Ten play with a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes were led offensively by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Miyan Williams added 147 yards on the ground before he left the game in the second quarter with an apparent right ankle injury.

Defensively, linebacker Steele Chambers led the way with 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss, while safety Lathan Ransom added nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and one blocked punt that led to a touchdown to put Ohio State ahead 35-7 midway through the third quarter.

With that said, local and national college football analysts shared some of their thoughts on the game, and BuckeyesNow has compiled some of the best reactions below:

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated

“An emphatic Buckeyes victory still didn’t go off without a hitch. Williams and TreVeyon Henderson now both have injury issues –Williams left this game on a cart and Henderson already was out of action. Williams’s leg injury did not appear to be ‘long term,’ according to coach Ryan Day.

“Still, there are always options at Ohio State: third-stringer Dallan Hayden made the most of his chance, rushing for a career-high 102 yards, and receiver Xavier Johnson had a 71-yard run. And, of course, there was Stroud throwing for five touchdowns. The improved Buckeyes defense, meanwhile, held its seventh opponent to fewer than 15 points.”

Bill Bender, The Sporting News

“There will not be any questions about whether the Buckeyes can dominate in cold weather after a 56-14 victory against Indiana. Williams had 147 of Ohio State’s 190 rushing yards in the first half before leaving with a leg injury.

“With Henderson also out, Hayden stepped in with 102 yards and a TD. Heisman front-runner Stroud (17 of 28, 297 yards, 5 TDs) warmed up in the second half, and Ransom and Jack Sawyer led a defense that totaled four sacks. Ohio State remains a strong No. 2 behind Georgia.”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN

“The Buckeyes have one final tuneup before Michigan, as they visit a Maryland team that has cratered the past few weeks. Health remains a big concern for Ohio State, which has had key offensive players out all season.

“Day didn't sound too concerned about Williams' injury Saturday, and said Henderson (foot) could return at Maryland after missing the past two games. Ohio State has won its past two games against Maryland by a combined score of 139-31.”

David M. Hale, ESPN

“Stroud has an absolutely embarrassing wealth of talent around him, so it's tough to separate his success from Ohio State's talented offense. He tossed five touchdown passes in Saturday's win over Indiana, including one to Kamryn Babb, just so he'd be a part of the feel-good story of the day, too. Stroud's Heisman hopes, like Ohio State's playoff hopes, basically all come down to the Michigan game in two weeks.”

Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports

“Ohio State rebounded from a stagnant performance last week to stomp Indiana 56-14 in Columbus. Stroud tossed five touchdown passes and revitalized his Heisman Trophy campaign after last week's clunker.”

Chip Patterson, CBS Sports

“There is no concern about the Buckeyes after a 56-14 win vs. Indiana, though there is some worry about injury issues on this team. Henderson did not play again, and Williams left the game on the cart, leaving the running back room awfully thin by the end of the game. But as long as Stroud (five touchdowns) and at least a couple of the blue-chip wide receivers on this roster are healthy, the Buckeyes are capable of competing for a national championship. “

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

“Ohio State finally started fast. Coming into Saturday’s game, the Buckeyes had scored only 46 first-half points in the last three games. It outscored its opponents 73-17 in the second half of those games, including shutting out Iowa and Northwestern in the final two quarters.

“On Saturday, Ohio State’s first drive was a three-and-out, but the next three ended in touchdowns for a total of 201 yards. To beat Michigan – or any really good team – the Buckeyes will need to start fast.”

Mike Wachsman, NBC4

“It isn’t often that a backup takes center stage, but when Babb made his first catch at Ohio State a touchdown grab, his teammates went wild. There were high-fives all around, and the hugs didn’t stop until a good five minutes had elapsed.

“Babb was a highly-touted, top-100 national recruit coming out of the prep ranks but missed three of his first four seasons with ACL injuries – tearing both ACLs twice, dating back to high school. He was named a captain for the second time in preseason camp but suffered yet another setback in fall camp.

“So when he was able to grab a relatively easy throw from Stroud with just under nine minutes left in the game, it was understandable that pandemonium would ensue.

“There certainly seems to be a different kind of culture at Ohio State, which is one reason the Buckeyes continue to sit atop the recruiting ladder in the Big Ten and right near the top nationally: The coaches genuinely care about players and will do whatever they can to ensure success.”

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire

“We all expected Marvin Harrison Jr. to take a step forward coming into this season, but what we’re seeing from the son of an NFL Hall of Famer is remarkable. With the injury to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Harrison has had to step up his game, and he’s done that and more.

“He’s actually longer and more athletic than his dad, and he makes some unbelievable catches that nobody else in the game can dream of making. Smith-Njigba is great, but it’s quite possible that Harrison’s ceiling is even higher.

“Savor the moment, Ohio State fans, because there’s only one more year to watch Harrison do his thing before he becomes a star in the NFL.”

