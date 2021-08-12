Ohio State Football Camp Observations: Day 8

Here are a few key takeaways from the Buckeyes practice on Thursday morning, including three players absent from camp.

Ohio State dialed back the intensity a little bit on Thursday morning, as the Buckeyes are required to spend 16 of their 25 training camp practices in less than full pads. After putting on full pads for the first time on Tuesday, Ohio State was wearing just helmets on Thursday morning.

The media was allowed to watch the first four periods of practice, all of which were individual drills with the position groups working together.

The biggest takeaway from the day - senior offensive lineman and likely-captain-to-be Thayer Munford was not on the practice field. Matthew Jones was working in his place at left guard with the first string offensive line. The remaining four projected starters on the line remained intact: Nick Petit-Frere at left tackle, Harry Miller at center, Paris Johnson Jr. at right guard and Dawand Jones at right tackle.

Defensive end Tyreke Smith and defensive tackle Jerron Cage were also not on the practice field this morning.

Starting wide receiver Garrett Wilson was also working out off on an adjacent field with a few other injured players this morning.

As for the guys that were there ... even from a distance, it's easy to see the attention to detail that running backs coach Tony Alford has in coaching his group. In the beginning of practice, the backs were working on blocking a blitzing linebacker and there was great attention to detail on technique. Even though he doesn't appear to be at the front of the rotation, I really liked the effort from Evan Pryor. The usual suspects all looked solid: Master Teague, Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson.

The quarterbacks worked (as usual) on the opposite end of the field from the media. While you couldn't hear any of the feedback C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller were receiving from the staff, they were working on throws in the middle of the end zone from roughly 15 yards away. They also threw early in practice to receivers working on 10-yard curls.

The receivers also practiced catching balls right along the sidelines on out-routes. Freshman receiver Jayden Ballard made a couple of particularly nice catches.

The media will have the chance to visit with Al Washington and the linebackers this afternoon when practice concludes. We'll have more coverage as the day continues on BuckeyesNow.

