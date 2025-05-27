Ohio State Football Transfer Cracks List of Underrated College Playmakers
The Ohio State Buckeyes have found success in the transfer portal. Last offseason, they were able to bring in star safety Caleb Downs along with starting quarterback Will Howard, both of which had an immensely positive impact on their roster.
This offseason, they added one key name -- Purdue tight end Max Klare. Klare is going to give the Buckeyes a third elite receiving weapon, one that can fly by linebackers and has too much size for defensive backs. Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will be the top two options for Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes offense, but having that third weapon is crucial to help relieve some pressure off their top playmakers.
Klare is a name to keep an eye on, and On3 believes he's a player who isn't being talked about enough. Klare ended last season with 685 yards on a Purdue offense that should be significantly less production than the Buckeyes this upcoming season, suggesting that Klare could be primed to be a breakout star.
“You could also probably put receiver Carnell Tate on this list, but Klare steps in to help Ohio State’s passing attack as the Buckeyes reload after winning the national title. A transfer from Purdue, Klare had 51 catches for 685 yards for the Boilermakers and could be even more dangerous when surrounded by the best receiving corps in college football. Quarterback Julian Sayin is the projected starter, and he’ll have plenty of weapons at his disposal this fall," On3's Ari Wasserman wrote.
After not producing much as a freshman and barely getting much use as a sophomore, Klare crushed it in his third season and will now get to try his luck at one of the best programs in the country.
Even Sleeper doesn't think Klare is being talked about as much as he should be.
The Buckeyes are going to face the Texas Longhorns, who know Smith well, in their first game of the season. Texas virtually doubled Smith throughout the entire College Football Playoff battle between these two programs earlier this calendar year, so Klare is going to need to be effective early in his Ohio State career as it'll likely see similar coverage this next time around.
That game will help commence Week 1 action on August 30, 2025.