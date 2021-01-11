CFP Title Game Analysis: Matchups to Watch When Ohio State Has The Ball
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide have one more sleepless night before they play in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.
It can't be easy to fall asleep on the eve of the biggest game of your life, with tens of millions of people watching around the country. I would imagine it may be even more restless if you're a defensive player in this game, because these two offenses are the real deal.
It's been talked about ad nauseum the last 10 days how impressive the Alabama offense is - and that credit is well-deserved - but the Buckeyes offense is just as worthy of the high praise.
Justin Fields and Trey Sermon have taken the lion share of the headlines this week, but SI All-American Director of Scouting and College Football Analyst John Garcia joined me from Miami to discuss a couple of key matchups that have gotten less attention.
Check out what John and I had to say in the video at the top of the page.
