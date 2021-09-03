Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Halftime Analysis

Here are some quick thoughts on the first half between the Buckeyes and the Golden Gophers.

Here are some quick thoughts on the first half between the Buckeyes and the Golden Gophers:

Let's start with the big Buckeye first half highlight ... Miyan Williams gets the start at running back and the redshirt freshman bursts 71 yards down the sideline to score his first career touchdown on the opening offense series for Ohio State. A huge run and moment for Ohio State.

I liked running game in general. In the first four series, Ohio State rotated four different backs. Williams had the big highlight run, but TreVeyon Henderson also looked really good.

Otherwise, the OSU offense looked fine early on. But things faltered quickly.

After starting 5-of-7, C.J. Stroud struggled in the second quarter and threw a very costly interception, which turned into a touchdown. Stroud finished the half 8-of-14 for 58 yards.

Game Day Central: No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota

The Buckeyes also had a big break down defensively on a fouth-and-1 and Mohamed Ibrahim sprinted up the left side for 56 yards. The Buckeyes have done a pretty decent job at the line of scrimmage, but Ibrahim has routinely gotten to the second level of the D and he's been a serious problem.

Ohio State started seven players on defense that have never started a game before. Not only that, they rotated constantly. It felt like just about everyone that traveled played at some point in the first half.

The Buckeyes have to do a much better job of tackling in the second half. Ibrahim is slippery, but he's gotten free too often.

Minnesota seems very comfortable. They're playing at their pace, the moment doesn't look too big for them. Cody Simon's sack to close the half was huge for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes have some work to do. Feels like anyone's game right now.

