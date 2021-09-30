Ohio State vs. Rutgers Betting Lines: Spread, Total and History

Taking a looking at the betting odds and information surrounding the contest Saturday afternoon in New Jersey.

The Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights reconnect Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J. With a few weeks of sample size now on the books, college football bettors are looking to settle in and find some rhythm entering the meat of conference play.

For those looking at potential action this weekend in the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game, here are a few pieces of information that could be worth digesting:

BASIC INFO

SPREAD: Ohio State (-15)

TOTAL: 56.5

* Odds courtesy of the SI Sportsbook

PUBLIC BETTING

At the moment, 63% of bettors are taking upstart/undefeated Rutgers and the points.

RECENT HISTORY

These schools have met seven-consecutive seasons, with the Buckeyes going 5-2 ATS and the O/U sitting at a tight 4-3. More on those recent matchups below:

Year Location Spread Total Final Score 2020 Columbus Ohio State (-37.5) 62.5 OSU - 49, Rutgers - 27 2019 Piscataway Ohio State (-52) 63 OSU - 56, Rutgers - 21 2018 Columbus Ohio State (-35) 58.5 OSU - 52, Rutgers - 3 2017 Piscataway Ohio State (-28) 54.5 OSU - 56, Rutgers - 0 2016 Columbus Ohio State (-39) 59.5 OSU - 58, Rutgers - 0 2015 Piscataway Ohio State (-21.5) 63.5 OSU - 49, Rutgers - 7 2014 Columbus Ohio State (-20.5) 63.5 OSU - 56, Rutgers - 17

QUICK HITTERS

* This marks the lowest spread in the series since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.

* Ohio State is 1-2-1 ATS this season, covering the number for the first time last week (59-7) as a 48.5-point favorite against Akron.

* Rutgers, meanwhile, is a perfect 4-0 ATS this season. They were comfortably inside the number last week (20-13) as a 20-point underdog at Michigan.

* The total in this series has fallen within three points of the closing O/U three times in the last five years. If you see value either way on the adjusted live line after the first quarter, it could be worthwhile.

* The 56.5 marks the LOWEST O/U for an Ohio State game so far this season. Each of the previous totals has been over 60.

* On the contrary, the 56.5 is also the HIGHEST O/U for a Rutgers game this fall. All of those previous totals have been 52 or below.

As always... wager responsibly!

-----

-----

