SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Blake Haubeil Out, All Other Starters Available vs. Rutgers

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State released its weekly report for players that will be unavailable on Saturday against Rutgers, and while there are no game-time decisions, the Buckeyes will be without a few notable players.

Game 3 Status Report

Ohio State vs. Rutgers – Nov. 7, 2020 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

N/A

Unavailable

§ CB Cam Brown

§ CB Lejond Cavazos

§ DL Jacolbe Cowan

§ RB Marcus Crowley

§ OG Gavin Cupp

§ TE Patrick Gurd

§ WR Jaylen Harris

§ K Blake Haubeil

§ TE Jake Hausmann

§ LS Roen McCullough

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ DT Jaden Mckenzie

§ SAF Kourt Willilams

*****

The absence of starting kicker Blake Haubeil is particularly concerning for the Buckeyes because he's been dealing with a groin injury all week. Coach Day has indicated on several occasions that Haubeil is day-to-day. Haubeil notified the coaching staff of the discomfort in his groin during pregame warmups last weekend at Penn State, so Dominic DiMaccio took kickoffs and Haubeil remained the extra point and field goal kicker. When he misfired from short range on his first attempt of the game, Haubeil was removed from the game altogether.

Both DiMaccio and freshman Jake Seibert are active and able to kick tomorrow for the Buckeyes.

The other two notable absences include tight end Jake Hausmann, a backup tight end who sees fairly significant playing time, and cornerback Cam Brown. Brown reportedly suffered an Achilles tear last week when he was carted off the field and the injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season. The reason for Hausmann's absence is undisclosed.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Talks Justin Fields' Accuracy, Commitment to Excellence

Examining the Series History Between Ohio State and Rutgers

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ryan Day Talks Justin Fields' Accuracy, Commitment to Excellence

Ohio State has perhaps the best quarterback in the country in Justin Fields. Ryan Day thinks Fields' attention to detail, focus, and commitment to enhancing mechanics are the reasons why he's excelling.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes Out of Crossover Classic, Jimmy Sotos Ruled Eligible

The Buckeyes are working on a new schedule for the beginning of the season. Meanwhile, Jimmy Sotos' ability to play this year is huge for Coach Holtmann's team.

Brendan Gulick

Examining the Series History Between Ohio State and Rutgers

The Buckeyes have blown out Rutgers over the years by an average score of roughly 55-8.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Ohio State Lands Class of 2022 Top-15 Tight End Benji Gosnell

The Buckeyes have picked up their second tight end in the Class of 2022.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day, Kerry Coombs Have Great Respect for Greg Schiano

Ohio State coaches Ryan Day and Kerry Coombs spoke highly of Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano from their time together on the OSU staff.

Brendan Gulick

Former Buckeye Anthony Gonzalez Wins Re-Election Bid in US Congress

Former standout Ohio State Buckeye and Indianapolis Colts star wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez has earned a second term in the United States Congress.

Brendan Gulick

Impact of Buckeye Injuries to Cameron Brown, Blake Haubeil

The Buckeyes have been dealt two fairly significant blows early in the season. Thankfully, one of them doesn't appear to be serious.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day: "How Can We Do Things Better?"

The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering the easiest portion of the schedule, but they aren't taking their foot off the gas.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Currently Not Heisman Trophy Favorite

Despite his incredible start to the season, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is not the betting favorite in the latest Heisman Trophy odds ... and the favorite may surprise you!

Brendan Gulick

Report: Buckeye Cornerback Cameron Brown Suffers Torn Achilles

Ohio State's cornerback room is suddenly lacking depth after Brown went down in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

by

Jopro