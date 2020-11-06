Blake Haubeil Out, All Other Starters Available vs. Rutgers

Ohio State released its weekly report for players that will be unavailable on Saturday against Rutgers, and while there are no game-time decisions, the Buckeyes will be without a few notable players.

Game 3 Status Report

Ohio State vs. Rutgers – Nov. 7, 2020 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

N/A

Unavailable

§ CB Cam Brown

§ CB Lejond Cavazos

§ DL Jacolbe Cowan

§ RB Marcus Crowley

§ OG Gavin Cupp

§ TE Patrick Gurd

§ WR Jaylen Harris

§ K Blake Haubeil

§ TE Jake Hausmann

§ LS Roen McCullough

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ DT Jaden Mckenzie

§ SAF Kourt Willilams

The absence of starting kicker Blake Haubeil is particularly concerning for the Buckeyes because he's been dealing with a groin injury all week. Coach Day has indicated on several occasions that Haubeil is day-to-day. Haubeil notified the coaching staff of the discomfort in his groin during pregame warmups last weekend at Penn State, so Dominic DiMaccio took kickoffs and Haubeil remained the extra point and field goal kicker. When he misfired from short range on his first attempt of the game, Haubeil was removed from the game altogether.

Both DiMaccio and freshman Jake Seibert are active and able to kick tomorrow for the Buckeyes.

The other two notable absences include tight end Jake Hausmann, a backup tight end who sees fairly significant playing time, and cornerback Cam Brown. Brown reportedly suffered an Achilles tear last week when he was carted off the field and the injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season. The reason for Hausmann's absence is undisclosed.

