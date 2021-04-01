Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb To Miss Rest Of Spring Practice

An Ohio State spokesperson confirmed on Thursday afternoon that junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb will miss the rest of spring practice with an undisclosed injury.

The news – which was first reported by Bucknuts’ Patrick Murphy and has since been confirmed by BuckeyesNow – is the latest in a number of setbacks for the 6-foot and 197-pound Babb, who has dealt with knee injuries dating back to his days as a four-star prospect at St. Louis Christian Brothers College.

Babb tore his ACL in 2017, which prematurely ended his senior season of high school, and then suffered another torn ACL during a non-contact workout that forced him to miss his entire freshman season at Ohio State in 2018. He tore his ACL a third time the following spring, which kept him from contributing for the Buckeyes during the 2019 season, as well.

Babb bounced back and appeared in all eight games for Ohio State last fall, even registering a tackle on special teams. He was also mentioned as someone who was standing out in offseason workouts, seemingly putting himself in position to make the wide receiver rotation this season.

Babb now joins a long list of Buckeyes sidelined by injury this spring that includes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett; linebacker Dallas Gant; center Harry Miller; cornerbacks Cam Brown and Sevyn Banks; and safety Kourt Williams.

