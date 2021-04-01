Sevyn Banks Out for Remainder of Spring Camp

The Buckeye veteran cornerback is not available for the rest of the spring.

Ohio State got a little thinner in the defensive backfield on Thursday. As was first reported by Bucknuts' Patrick Murphy and since confirmed to BuckeyesNow by Ohio State athletic communications, senior cornerback Sevyn Banks is not available for the rest of spring ball.

The reason for his absence will not be confirmed by Ohio State, but Banks reportedly was dealing with a knee injury last year.

Banks is supposed to be a second year starter in the secondary for the Buckeyes after he didn't see much playing time behind Jeff Okudah, Damon Arnette and Kendall Sheffield early in his career.

Last year Banks made 12 tackles, six passes defended and registered a fumble recovery. He started opposite Shaun Wade on the outside after classmate Cameron Brown went down with a season-ending Achilles injury against Penn State in late October.

After the secondary was occasionally problematic last fall and the Buckeyes' quest for a national title fell agonizingly short against Alabama, this year's secondary will likely have some new faces. Marcus Hooker is currently under an indefinite suspension after an OVI charge in March. Wade is heading to the NFL. Josh Proctor and Marcus Williamson are primed for significant playing time too. Aside from some of the first year players (several of whom haven't reported to school yet), redshirt freshmen Lejond Cavazos and Ryan Watts, along with true freshman Denzel Burke, will all get some extra work this spring.

