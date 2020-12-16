Shaun Wade, Pete Werner Earn First Team All-Big Ten Defensive Recognition

Eleven other Buckeyes were recognized by the coaches and the media on Wednesday.

Ohio State's defense has been fantastic at stopping the run this year - their front seven is one of the greatest strengths of the team. It was announced on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have nine players on this year's all-conference team.

Shaun Wade was selected by the coaches and media as a first team representative and he was named the league's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year.

Somewhat surprisingly, the only other Buckeye to earn First Team honors was Pete Werner.

Defensive end Zach Harrison and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai earned second-team recognition, while defensive end Jonathon Cooper, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and linebacker Baron Browning received third-team honors.

Ohio State also had six players take home All-Big Ten honorable mention status this year, including

Defensive end Tyreke Smith, linebacker Tuf Borland and defensive backs Sevyn Banks, Marcus Williamson, Marcus Hooker and Josh Proctor.

The Special Teams recognition will be announced on Thursday by the league office.

