Ohio State defensive ends Zach Harrison and J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg were named first-team All-Big Ten on Tuesday afternoon.

Harrison, a senior from Lewis Center, Ohio, was selected by members of the conference media after he recorded 30 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, four pass break ups, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception this season.

Tuimoloau, a sophomore from Sammamish, Wash., was honored by the conference’s coaches after he finished with 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, 3.5 tackles, two interceptions, two pass break ups, one defensive touchdown, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Eichenberg, a redshirt junior from Cleveland, was selected by both after he led the team with 112 tackles – including 72 solo stops, which is tied for second nationally – 12 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, three pass break ups, 2.5 sacks and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Michael Hall and sixth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles earned third-team honors from the media, while redshirt junior safety Ronnie Hickman was a third-team selection by both the coaches and the media.

Sophomore defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, sophomore defensive end Jack Sawyer, redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers, sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke, fifth-year senior safety Tanner McCalister, sophomore safety Lathan Ransom and sophomore punter Jesse Mirco were honorable mention, meanwhile.

The Big Ten will announce the All-Big Ten offensive teams on Wednesday afternoon.

-----

-----

-----

