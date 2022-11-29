Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Tuesday morning as one of three finalists for the Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the best player in college football.

Stroud, a redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has thrown for 3,340 yards this season and is tied for the national lead with 37 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions. He also leads the country in passing efficiency with a 176.24 rating.

Stroud threw five or more touchdown passes in four games this season. That includes a six-touchdown performance in a 49-20 win at Michigan State in early October, which tied his own career high and the school single-game record.

Other finalists for the Maxwell Award, which is named after former Swarthmore College guard Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, include Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Stroud is looking to become the fifth Buckeye to win the award, joining running back Howard “Hopalong” Cassady in 1955, fullback Bob Ferguson in 1961, running back Archie Griffin in 1975 and running back Eddie George in 1995. He is the program's first finalist since defensive end Chase Young in 2019.

This year's Maxwell Award winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

