Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Tuesday morning as one of three finalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top signal-caller.

A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns, which is tied with Houston's Clayton Tune for the national lead.

Stroud is coming off a game in which he threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns, though he also tossed a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions in a 45-23 loss to Michigan. Still, he leads the country in passing efficiency with a 176.24 rating.

Other finalists for the award, which is named after former TCU quarterback Davey O’Brien, include current TCU quarterback Max Duggan and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

This marks the second straight season that Stroud has been named a finalist, though last year's award was won by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. He is looking to become the second player in school history to capture the honor, joining former quarterback Troy Smith in 2006.

The winner of this year's Biletnikoff Award will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

