Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named on Tuesday morning as one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding pass-catcher regardless of position.

Harrison, a sophomore from Philadelphia, has caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns this fall. That includes two games with three touchdown receptions, something no other player in school history has done more than twice.

Harrison is also one of just nine Buckeyes with more than 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, joining Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,606 yards in 2021), David Boston (1,435 in 1998), Terry Glenn (1,411 in 1995), Cris Carter (1,127 in 1986), Michael Jenkins (1,076 in 2002), Parris Campbell (1,063 in 2018), Garrett Wilson (1,058 in 2021) and Emeka Egbuka (1,039 in 2022).

Other finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is named after former Florida State and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, include Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

More News From Sports Illustrated: After Beatdown In Columbus, Michigan Controls This Rivalry Now | Caleb Williams Delivers His Crowning Moment In Revitalized Coliseum | SI’s Top 10: Why USC Holds Remaining Cards In Playoff Race

Harrison is looking to become just the second Ohio State player to win the award, joining Glenn in 1995. He was also the program's last finalist, though it's worth noting former wide receiver Jameson Williams – who transferred to Alabama after two seasons in Columbus – was a finalist last fall.

This year's Biletnikoff Award winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Kristina M. Johnson To Resign At End Of Academic Year

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Reveals Extent Of Lingering Foot Injury

Did Ohio State Plan To Run Fake Punt Against Michigan?

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Loss To Michigan

Ohio State Falls To No. 5 In Coaches, AP Polls Following Loss To Michigan

Wisconsin Finalizing Deal To Hire Cincinnati Head Coach Luke Fickell

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!