Skip to main content

Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll After Win At Maryland

With Michigan also at No. 3, the Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet for the 12th time with both ranked in the top five.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Just like the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released early Sunday afternoon, Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 43-30 win at Maryland.

Top-ranked Georgia received 62 of a potential 63 first-place votes following its 16-6 win at Kentucky, while No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU stood pat following their slim victories over Illinois and Baylor, respectively. USC moves into the top five with a win at UCLA, while LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee and Oregon round out the top 10.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of three Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll, with Penn State at No. 11. Notre Dame, which lost in Columbus in Week 1, also moved up to No. 13 ahead of its highly anticipated matchup with the fifth-ranked Trojans next weekend.

Of course, Ohio State finishes out the regular season by hosting third-ranked Michigan next Saturday afternoon. It will be the 12th meeting where both teams are ranked in the top five, the most recent being the Buckeyes’ 30-27 double-overtime win over the Wolverines in 2016.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Kickers Save The Day For Michigan, TCU | Illinois' Bret Bielema Takes Quiet Shot at Refs After Loss to Michigan | Arizona Players Shove Each Other After A Play

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (62)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. USC
  6. LSU
  7. Clemson
  8. Alabama
  9. Tennessee
  10. Oregon
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Kansas State
  16. Florida State
  17. UCLA
  18. North Carolina
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Oregon State
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Maryland

Ohio State Turns To Dallan Hayden At Maryland Amid Injuries, Rushing Woes

ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan On Nov. 26

Last Season's Loss To Michigan Has “Not Been Easy” To Live With For Ohio State

Ohio State, Michigan Undefeated Heading Into The Game For First Time Since 2006

Ohio State Survives Another Trip To College Park With 43-30 Win At Maryland

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Emeka Egbuka.png
Football

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Maryland

By Andrew Lind
Dallan Hayden
Football

Ohio State Turns To Dallan Hayden At Maryland Amid Injuries, Rushing Woes

By Andrew Lind
College GameDay
Football

ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan On Nov. 26

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh
Football

Last Season's Loss To Michigan Has “Not Been Easy” To Live With For Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
Ohio State Band
Football

Ohio State, Michigan Undefeated Heading Into The Game For First Time Since 2006

By Andrew Lind
TreVeyon Henderson, C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State Survives Another Trip To College Park With 43-30 Win At Maryland

By Andrew Lind
Lathan Ransom
Football

Ohio State SAF Lathan Ransom Blocks Punt Against Maryland

By Andrew Lind
Marvin Harrison Jr
Football

Marvin Harrison Jr. Becomes Eighth Buckeye With 1,000 Receiving Yards In Season

By Andrew Lind