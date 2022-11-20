Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll After Win At Maryland

Just like the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released early Sunday afternoon, Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 43-30 win at Maryland.

Top-ranked Georgia received 62 of a potential 63 first-place votes following its 16-6 win at Kentucky, while No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU stood pat following their slim victories over Illinois and Baylor, respectively. USC moves into the top five with a win at UCLA, while LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee and Oregon round out the top 10.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of three Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll, with Penn State at No. 11. Notre Dame, which lost in Columbus in Week 1, also moved up to No. 13 ahead of its highly anticipated matchup with the fifth-ranked Trojans next weekend.

Of course, Ohio State finishes out the regular season by hosting third-ranked Michigan next Saturday afternoon. It will be the 12th meeting where both teams are ranked in the top five, the most recent being the Buckeyes’ 30-27 double-overtime win over the Wolverines in 2016.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (62) Ohio State (1) Michigan TCU USC LSU Clemson Alabama Tennessee Oregon Penn State Washington Notre Dame Utah Kansas State Florida State UCLA North Carolina Tulane Ole Miss Cincinnati Oregon State Coastal Carolina Texas UCF

