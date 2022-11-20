ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan On Nov. 26

ESPN announced on Saturday evening that its weekly pregame show, College GameDay, will broadcast live from Columbus ahead of next week’s top-five showdown between Ohio State and Michigan.

This marks the second time this season that College GameDay will be on campus, joining the 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 3. It will be the Buckeyes’ 55th overall appearance and 22nd time hosting the show, the most of any school in the country.

Ohio State is 38-16 with College GameDay on site, including 16-5 at home. The Buckeyes' last loss came on the road against the Wolverines last November, while the last home loss came against Oklahoma in September 2017.

Ohio State has faced Michigan seven times with College GameDay on site, and the Buckeyes have a 5-2 advantage in those games. That includes a perfect 4-0 record in Columbus, though they’re 1-2 in Ann Arbor.

ESPN won’t be the only pregame show on campus Saturday, either, as FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will also be on hand at Ohio Stadium. The network will also broadcast the game, which kicks off at 12 p.m.

This marks Ohio State’s 15th appearance on Big Noon Kickoff, which premiered during the 2019 season and features former head coach Urban Meyer. The Buckeyes are 12-2 with the show on site, including 7-1 at home.

That said, Ohio State is 1-1 when both College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff are on site, knocking off Penn State at home in 2019 before falling at Michigan last year.

