Ohio State, Michigan Undefeated Heading Into The Game For First Time Since 2006

When Ohio State hosts Michigan next Saturday (12 p.m. on FOX), it will be the first time since 2006 that both teams enter the final week of the regular season unbeaten.

It's also just the fourth time since the series was moved to the final week of the regular season in 1935 that both teams are unbeaten and untied, joining the 1970, 1973 and 2006 renditions of The Game.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | TCU Might Be the Only Protection From a Power 2 Playoff Picture | Three Football Players Dead in UVA Shooting | ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Going to Montana State for Week 12

The Buckeyes are 2-0-1 in such contests, including a 20-9 win in 1970, 10-10 tie in 1973 and the 42-39 victory in 2006, which was dubbed “The Game of the Century,” as it was the first time the teams were ranked No. 1 and No. 2.

Both Ohio State and Michigan improved to 11-0 on Saturday with wins over Maryland and Illinois on Saturday. They’ll likely meet as No. 2 and No. 3 with a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game on the line.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Survives Another Trip To College Park With 43-30 Win At Maryland

Ohio State SAF Lathan Ransom Blocks Punt Against Maryland

Marvin Harrison Jr. Becomes 8th Buckeye With 1,000 Receiving Yards In Season

Michigan RB Blake Corum Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Against Illinois

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal In Honor Of Slain Virginia Football Players

Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Unavailable At Maryland

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!