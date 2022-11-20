Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Maryland

Ohio State stood pat at No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 43-30 win at Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

The top four teams remained the same, though No. 1 Georgia (16-6 at Kentucky), No. 3 Michigan (19-17 over Illinois) and No. 4 TCU (29-28 at Baylor) also had closer-than-expected victories against conference opponents on Saturday afternoon.

USC cracks the top five following its 48-45 win at UCLA, which clinched a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game. LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and Penn State round out the top 10, with Tennessee falling to No. 11 after its 63-38 loss at South Carolina.

The Buckeyes, Wolverines and Nittany Lions are the only Big Ten teams ranked this week, though Notre Dame – which Ohio State beat in Week 1 – continues to move up. The Fighting Irish are now at No. 15 following their 44-0 win over Boston College.

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (59) Ohio State (1) Michigan (2) TCU USC LSU Alabama Clemson Oregon Penn State Tennessee Washington Kansas State Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Ole Miss Tulane Cincinnati Oregon State Coastal Carolina Texas UTSA

