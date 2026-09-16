Ohio State Freshman Wideout Has Impressed Through First Two Weeks of Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes won't play true freshmen too often.

But early in a season, there are times when those youngsters can get opportunities to hit the gridiron and show the coaching staff what they have to offer.

In Ohio State's dominant win over the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 5, freshman wideout Brock Boyd got involved in the action, catching one reception for 22 yards. It's not a catch-and-run that is going to put you in the national headlines. However, it's one that shows you just how exciting his future can be with a bit of time.

Just a week later, Boyd played 12 snaps in the Buckeyes' nail-biting loss to the Texas Longhorns.

And while that certainly isn't an awful lot of time on the field, he took advantage of his limited opportunities.

Boyd went viral, flashing his eye-popping footwork as he carved up the defensive back he was lined up against. He cut inside, went out towards the hashes before stutter-stepping and cutting back down the middle of the field. For nearly the entire sequence, he was wide open.

Brock Boyd with one of the DIRTIEST routes you’ll ever see from a freshman WR.



The Buckeyes have themselves ANOTHER STAR to add to their WR factory 🤯🍿



(Via BrockBoyd2/TT) pic.twitter.com/12LOzDDwLa — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 14, 2026

Unfortunately, quarterback Julian Sayin had his sights set elsewhere, so Boyd didn't end up getting the ball tossed his way.

National College Football Analyst Landon Tengwall later broke down the play, sharing that Sayin was targeting wideout Phillip Bell the entire way. It seemed that the play was likely drawn up with Bell expected to get the rock

Even when he isn't logging receptions, he is finding ways to impact the game as a first-year.

According to numbers from Pro Football Focus, Boyd has played 32 total snaps this season, run 18 routes and recorded 14 blocks.

Things that’s don’t show up on the stat sheet



True freshman Brock Boyd blocking for the entirety of the play to help Bo Jackson to the end zone pic.twitter.com/kpT6DaSNXu — Woody (@woodyVSworld) September 7, 2026

One of Boyd's shining moments in the passing game came against Ball State, where, with 11:40 to go in the third quarter, running back Bo Jackson broke free for a long-winded 65-yard rushing touchdown. The entire run, Boyd was guiding Jackson up the field as a lead blocker.

This past spring, Boyd was the first freshman to lose his Black Stripe and consistently received praise for his high motor and strong work ethic.

Well, now, he's putting that on display when it actually matters.

And while there is an argument to be made that Boyd may need more time to acclimate to the college game, he held his own against a tough Longhorns defense.

If the Buckeyes need a spark offensively, whether in the run or pass game, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Southlake, Texas, should be on the field, especially if Devin McCuin and Brandon Inniss's slow starts to the year continue.

After the loss to the Longhorns, the Buckeyes are going to need a guy like Boyd who gives 110% as the program looks to earn back trust from the voting committee and build back up a winning streak.