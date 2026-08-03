Jeremiah Smith Sees Himself in Brock Boyd as Ohio State WRs Prepare for Bigger Roles

Jeremiah Smith understands what it looks like when a freshman wide receiver arrives at Ohio State ready to make an immediate impact.

He sees some of those same qualities in Brock Boyd.

“He was out there just making plays, diving for the ball, two defenders on him, doing a lot of crazy stuff,” Smith said in a video shared by Eleven Warriors. “It reminded me of myself when I first got here in the spring, just out there making plays.”

That is significant praise from a player who immediately became one of college football’s most dangerous receivers after arriving in Columbus.

Smith was already discussing Boyd when I walked into the interview area, but the remainder of his answer only strengthened the comparison. Boyd has not played a college snap, yet Smith believes the freshman possesses the hunger, versatility and football intelligence required to contribute right away.

“He’s just a football player,” Smith said. “He came in and just wanted to make plays and do great things. He’s hungry.”

Boyd’s understanding of Ohio State’s offense may be just as important as his physical ability.

“For a freshman, for him to know every receiver spot and what they’re doing, that’s pretty impressive,” Smith said. “He’s a very smart football player, and he’s going to play a lot this year.”

Brandon Inniss ready to answer the outside noise.

Boyd’s emergence could add another weapon to a receiving corps led by Smith and senior Brandon Inniss.

Inniss started last season but did not produce the overwhelming statistics some expected from the former five-star prospect. Smith acknowledged that both players have heard the criticism surrounding Inniss.

“We all been hearing it,” Smith said. “He been hearing it. I’ve been hearing it, and sometimes I be wanting to say something, but I remember I can’t. Well, I can, but I choose not to sometimes.”

Smith nevertheless expects Inniss to answer those questions on the field.

“Brandon’s going to have a great year,” Smith said. “Brandon’s going to be good. He knows the things he’s got to do.”

According to Smith, Inniss has also refused to allow outside opinions to become a distraction.

“He doesn’t really pay that crap any attention,” Smith said. “He just laughs at it and keeps going on about his day.”

Ohio State’s receivers will be working with a quarterback Smith believes has taken an important step forward. He spent the summer training with Julian Sayin and pushing him alongside strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti.

“We’ve been pushing each other,” Smith said. “Me and Coach Mick have been pushing him very, very hard this offseason. You’re going to see a different Julian this year, for sure.”

Smith is entering the season with increasingly high expectations for himself as well. He admitted that he often focuses more heavily on his mistakes than his accomplishments, citing a recent practice in which he kicked a bag after running a route incorrectly and dropping a pass.

“That’s how Kobe [Bryant] was and all the greats who did it,” Smith said. “They just wanted to be perfect at everything. You’re not going to be perfect at everything that you do, but just the mentality of having it is special.”

Jeremiah acknowledged this will probably be his final season at Ohio State. With Boyd emerging, Inniss seeking a breakthrough and Sayin developing at quarterback, Smith believes the Buckeyes have the pieces to make it memorable.

“It’s probably my last season here,” Smith said. “But it’s going to be a show.”