After being sacked in the fourth quarter against Indiana, Julian Sayin returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling. Ryan Day initially said the quarterback would miss several weeks, but has now confirmed he's out indefinitely.

With Sayin sidelined, the Buckeyes enter their bye week facing uncertainty at the most important position on the field.

Julian Sayin's Status

Day confirmed Tuesday night that Sayin is facing a longer absence than initially stated.

“We're not gonna put any timeline on his recovery, but he is out indefinitely,” Day said. “Based on the nature of the injury, we are putting together a plan for him not being available for the regular season and then also him not being available for the postseason.”

Luke Fahey or Tavien St. Clair?

The biggest question now is who will take over as Ohio State's starting quarterback.

Freshman Luke Fahey replaced Sayin against Indiana after competing with former five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair for the backup role earlier this season.

But Fahey's appearance against the Hoosiers doesn't guarantee he'll be the starter moving forward. The Buckeyes will use their bye week to evaluate both quarterbacks, with each receiving first-team reps in practice.

“Luke's been ahead of Tavien in terms of what we've seen. But now that we have a bye week, these guys are both gonna get a lot of reps. And we're gonna start to put together a plan on how we're gonna move forward. And we're gonna play the guy that gives us the best chance to win,” Day said.

As for what gives Fahey the edge, Day pointed to his preparation, describing how he arrives early to work with receivers, studies in meeting rooms and commands the huddle.

“He's an extremely hard worker. He puts a lot of hours in. He's extremely competitive. He has a moxie about him. He has a competitiveness about him. We're always looking for quarterbacks who are just obsessed with being great,” Day said.

Day Points to Ohio State's 2014 National Championship Run

Ohio State faces a difficult road ahead without Sayin, but Day pointed to the Buckeyes' 2014 national championship run as an example of how a team can overcome injuries at quarterback.

That season, third-string quarterback Cardale Jones stepped in and helped lead Ohio State to a national title.

“It's been done before, and that's a challenge to them. But it's also a challenge to the entire team. Everybody needs to step up and do their part and upgrade across the board,” Day said.