Ohio State Legend Carnell Tate Has Chance To Become NFL's Next Great Wide Receiver

Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate has officially graduated from being a bona fide big-play deep threat in college with the potential to elevate his game to the next level in the NFL.

Tate was selected fourth overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh on Thursday night, fully completing the journey he set out on upon beginning his college career a few years back. Now he has a chance to realize his dreams.

Tate spoke to a group of reporters before the draft, and was given a chance to reflect on the journey that has taken him to where he is now

"Since high school, I've visualized me being in the draft," Tate said. "I've been through hell and back to be here, and I'm here. So now it’s the next step of my journey."

Tate told Fox News how excited he is to create his own legacy to follow in similar footsteps as some of the greatest Ohio State receivers in recent memory.

"I can only be Carnell Tate. I'm not Marv, [Harrison] I'm not Garrett [Wilson Jr.], I'm not Cris [Carter]; those guys are themselves," Tate said. "You go out there and do what you know you can be, not the guy next to you."

Tate said he is not worried about the long-term process of becoming the best player he can be right away. He just wants to learn and grow, becoming immersed in the NFL circle while leaving his college shadow behind.

"It's been different. Everyone says it'll be the longest year of your life," Tate said. "But it's been exciting. It's all I ever wanted."

Tate said he feels like he has a good support system around him, which will only do him wonders as his career gets going.

"All those guys have been helpful throughout my process," Tate said. "Whenever they come to town, they pour knowledge into us, give us life advice, advice in general about the league. Whenever I need those guys, they welcome me with open arms."

We'll see how Tate's career plays out. But it seems so far that he wants to be as independent as possible, while knowing that the people who need to be around him or around him. But, in that same breath, getting used to new surroundings and new teammates will be critically important as he continues the next step in his football journey. This time, though, it's in the pros and not in college.