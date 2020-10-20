Football Game Preview: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

See below for details that will help get you ready for Ohio State's long-awaited opener vs. Nebraska this weekend!

General Info

Date: October 24, 2020

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Kickoff: 12 p.m.

Betting Numbers

Spread - Ohio State (-26)

O/U Total - 64.5

How to Watch: FOX (also available on "FOX Sports" apps and other streaming devices). Game can also be heard through Ohio State Sports Radio Network and WBNS 97.1 FM

Commentators: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft

Recent Series History

2019: Ohio State - 48, Nebraska - 7

2018: Ohio State - 36, Nebraska - 31

2017: Ohio State - 56, Nebraska - 14

2016: Ohio State - 62, Nebraska - 3

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day (Career Record: 13-1, Ohio State Record: Same)

* Scott Frost (Career Record: 28-22, Nebraska Record: 9-15

Ohio State Team Capsule: The Buckeyes enter with a sour taste in their mouth after the 29-23 College Football Playoff defeat to Clemson. The defending Big Ten champions won every league game last year by double digits and feature firepower again, none more reputable than returning Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields. The signal caller will be protected by All-American guard Wyatt Davis, while a veteran linebacking group and standout cornerback Shaun Wade spearhead the opposite side. Don't forget about a pair of veteran specialists in kicker Blake Haubeil and punter Drue Chrisman.

Jonathon Cooper pressures Taylor Martinez last season.

Nebraska Team Capsule: The Huskers are trying to get Bowl-eligible under Frost, going 4-8 in his first season and then 5-7 a year ago. A trio of All-Big Ten performers in Adrian Martinez (QB), Dedrick Mills (RB) and Wan'Dale Robinson (WR) keeps the offense capable of scoring points, although Nebraska has surpassed 14 just once against OSU since 2016. This team played six one-possession games last year, losing four of them.

Dedrick Mills during a narrow 31-27 loss to Purdue last fall.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!