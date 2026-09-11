3 Things Ohio State Football Must Do to Beat Texas

Ohio State cruised through its season opener against Ball State, but Saturday’s top-five matchup at Texas will provide a much better indication of what this team is capable of.

From establishing the run to pressuring Arch Manning and finding answers when Texas focuses its attention on Jeremiah Smith, here are three things Ohio State must do to leave Austin with a win.

1. Establish the run — and fix the offensive line issues

Ohio State struggled to establish the run against Texas last season, rushing for just 77 yards compared to the Longhorns’ 166.

This year’s Buckeyes have the potential to be much more dangerous on the ground, but their season opener left some questions unanswered.

Ohio State rushed for 237 yards against Ball State, but Bo Jackson’s 65-yard touchdown and Ja’Kobi Jackson’s 49-yard touchdown accounted for 114 of those yards. Outside of those two runs, the Buckeyes averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.

Ryan Day acknowledged the run game wasn’t where it needed to be in the first half. Part of that responsibility fell on the offensive line, which Day said Ohio State would continue evaluating throughout the week to find the right combination.

Both areas improved as the game progressed. Captain Austin Siereveld said using the iPads on the sideline helped the offensive line identify what Ball State was doing and make adjustments.

The Buckeyes also have Isaiah West and Legend Bey providing additional depth in the backfield. Against Texas, Ohio State can’t afford to wait until the second half to find its rhythm. The Buckeyes need to establish the run early and get consistent play from the offensive line.

2. Make Texas pay for focusing on Jeremiah Smith

As one of the best wide receivers in the country, Smith will command plenty of attention from the Texas defense. The Longhorns have arguably guarded Smith better than any other team in his collegiate career, holding him without a touchdown in their previous two meetings.

Although Day said the plan is for Smith to still be impactful, the answer can’t simply be to force-feed him. Instead, the extra attention on him could create more opportunities for players like Devin McCuin, who had six receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown against Ball State.

If Texas commits extra resources to limiting Smith, Ohio State has to make the Longhorns pay by finding its other playmakers, including McCuin and Brandon Inniss.

3. Get pressure on Arch Manning

Arch Manning has made significant strides since his lackluster performance against the Buckeyes last season. Ohio State’s defensive line needs to make him uncomfortable, ideally without relying heavily on blitzes.

With weapons like Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman, the Buckeyes don’t want to sacrifice defenders in coverage just to generate pressure. If Ohio State’s defensive line can get to Manning on its own, the secondary can devote more attention to Texas’ receivers.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and the rest of the defensive line need to collapse the pocket, disrupt Manning’s timing and force him into the kind of uncomfortable decisions Ohio State created in last season’s 14-7 win.