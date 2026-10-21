Ohio State NFL Draft Stock Watch: What Happens to Julian Sayin’s Draft Chances Moving Forward

Julian Sayin's outlook was dramatically altered on Tuesday when Ryan Day announced that the quarterback is out indefinitely. Day stated there is no expected return date and that Ohio State is planning for Sayin to miss the entire regular season and postseason. He also said a return in the fall would be "doubtful."

Day made it very clear he wanted to give Sayin and his family the privacy they needed as they go through the process. He didn't specify what the injury was or what treatment Julian might end up having. It's entirely possible that Sayin and those around him are considering a number of different options and that the decision could have an impact on when (or if) he plays again this season. That's all we can really say at this point. Ohio State have not given us any further details.

Prior to the injury, a number of the mock drafts had Sayin as a late first rounder. ranging from 21st to 31st, with one more recent mock at 32nd. The most recent SI mock draft from early October had Sayin slipping out of the first round.

Strong production despite frustrating stretches

Sayin has had his frustrating moments this season but the stats are still very good. Through 7 games he's thrown for 2007 yards and 19 TDs with 4 INTs. In the game against Indiana he went 15 for 29 for 235 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs before he left with the arm injury.

The injury could cost him the opportunity to answer those questions with more game tape. His 2025 season is still a huge part of his résumé (he threw for over 3600 yards and was a Heisman finalist). The NFL teams will be looking at his development and his health after this season as well.

A longer recovery could change the calculation

Sayin is eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft but going back to school could give him more time to work on his draft stock. He could go back to Ohio State or look at another school with the option of one or two more years of college.

If surgery was part of his treatment and his recovery kept him out through spring practices (again, this has not been confirmed publicly) then the transfer would be a lot more complicated. A new program would have less opportunity to evaluate him and work around him prior to the season. Ohio State already know Sayin so the continuity of having him would probably make the most sense and the most practical thing to do would be to stay in Columbus.

There may also be a financial incentive to return. One published estimate of Sayin's 2026 NIL value is in the region of $2.4m to $2.5m. That's an estimate again, not a guaranteed salary or a future offer, but it does highlight why another season or two in college could be attractive.

Sayin's pre-injury tape still gives him an NFL path. The right move will be determined by his medical situation, his draft status and what options are left if he decides to go back to college.