How Julian Sayin's Injury Changes Everything for Ohio State

Julian Sayin has put together one of the best seasons as a quarterback in College Football. He has thrown for 2007 yards and 19 touchdowns with a 68% completion rate.

With 8:05 to go in the 4th quarter is when everything changed for this Ohio State team. In the game, Sayin finished with 15 of 29, throwing for 235 yards, two touchdowns,s and two interceptions.

This changes the rest of the season for the Buckeyes, and with this bye week off, they do have some time to figure out who will be the starting quarterback.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) takes a snap during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Luke Fahey came into the game against the Hoosiers and did not complete a pass in his time, going 0/2. In all the games this season, Fahey has thrown for 203 yards and two touchdowns but has thrown two interceptions.

The Buckeyes relied heavily on the run game, with Bo Jackson having 18 carries for 56 yards and having a receiving touchdown to Sayin earlier in the game. This part of the offense will need to improve in the following weeks.

This is something that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith needs time to figure out because Fahey is a different quarterback than Sayin. If Fahey is the starter till Sayin comes back, then there needs to be a way to throw the football and get Jeremiah Smith the ball.

There is a third option that the Buckeyes could try and that is Tavien St. Clair

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tavien St. Clair (9) warms up during the NCAA football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

St. Clair stands at 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 235 pounds, and he is someone who could beat out Fahey for the starting job.

The good news for the Scarlet and Gray is that they have a buy weekend coming up, so there is time to figure out what they can do for the rest of the season.

Jeremiah Smith remains in first place as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, but the main concern is the coverage he is going to receive moving forward without his starting quarterback

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown pass in front of Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) and defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is going to be facing at least two defenders on him for the rest of the year. Julian Sayin going down hurts this team because now one of these quarterbacks will have to develop chemistry with the other players very quickly.

The team needs to make sure not to feel like all hope is lost. The Buckeyes are one of the best teams in College Football, and having a week to prepare to go on the road against USC will be very beneficial.