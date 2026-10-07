Ryan Day Says Julian Sayin’s Triple Coverage Throw Can’t Become a Habit

Julian Sayin knows he probably shouldn’t have thrown the ball into triple coverage. The Ohio State quarterback said so after the game. Ryan Day delivered a similar message this week, even as he praised the spectacular catch Jeremiah Smith made.

Sayin has thrown for 1,530 yards and 13 touchdowns with one interception through five games. Smith has 44 catches for 823 yards and nine touchdowns. Their connection has been a major part of Ohio State’s offense, but Day wants Sayin to take advantage when defenses leave another receiver open.

“It was a great catch and, you know, we probably shouldn’t have gone there,” Sayin said after the game. “But he ended up making it right and made a great play.”

Day said Sayin had another receiver open for a potential touchdown but chose to target Smith. The throw found its mark, and Smith came down with the ball for a long gain. Day credited both players, while making clear that the result didn’t make the decision sound.

“If it’s one on one, he’s open. If he’s double covered, he’s sort of open. If he’s triple covered, he’s covered,” Day said, joking about the attention Smith draws from defenses.

Then he got a little more direct. "Eventually that’s gonna get us beat, so we have to be smart about that."

The Buckeyes' coach called it a “ridiculous throw” and a “ridiculous catch,” but said the play was also a reminder that Sayin needs to stay committed to the process.

“For Jules, it’s always about just like all the guys, it’s always about the process,” Day said.

The exchange offers a glimpse of how the quarterback and coach viewed the same high-risk play. Sayin acknowledged the throw was ill-advised, while Day stressed that Ohio State can’t count on a receiver to rescue a decision like that every time.

“One bad play can ruin your whole afternoon,” Day said. “We need him to be great, you know, can’t have a bad play, can’t have a bad day.”

Day needs only to point to last December to drive that point home. In Ohio State's losses to Indiana and Miami, Julian threw three interceptions and only two touchdown passes. Entering the Big Ten Championship Game, he had thrown just five interceptions all season.

Ohio State will look to keep building its passing game this Saturday when it hosts Maryland. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.