Max Wray Enters Transfer Portal

The Buckeye offensive lineman was with the team for three seasons.

After spending three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it appears that senior offensive lineman Max Wray is looking to move on. Wray has entered the transfer portal and will look to continue his college career elsewhere.

The 6-foot-7, 308-pound Wray started one game for the Buckeyes during his career, and it came at right tackle against Michigan State in 2020 when the offensive line was severely short-handed because of the pandemic.

Even thought this will be Wray's fourth year in college football, he took a redshirt in 2018 and the 2020 season doesn't count against an athlete's eligibility because of CoVID-19. So Wray will have three seasons to play if he chooses to stay in school that long.

Wray was highly ranked coming out of high school in Franklin, Tenn. (ranked No. 9 in the country at offensive tackle), but he never really got the chances to play that he hoped. Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere were among the nation's best offensive tackles last year, Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers were multi-year starters and captains of the team and there are a number of other very talented players in that position room.

Given that he was expected to be a back-up to Munford or Petit-Frere this upcoming season, his departure from the program likely signals a better opportunity for Paris Johnson Jr., who has been very impressive so far in spring camp. Dawand Jones, Josh Fryar, Trey Leroux, Grant Toutant and true freshmen Ben Christman and Zen Michalski might all factor in the rotation as well.

Wray is the second Buckeye to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Former wide receiver Mookie Cooper, who is now playing at Missouri, also left Ohio State after the 2020 season ended.

