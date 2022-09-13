Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Primetime Matchup With Toledo

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media for approximately an hour on Tuesday afternoon to recap the 45-12 win over Arkansas State and preview Saturday’s primetime matchup with Toledo.

Below is a bullet-point recap of what Day and Knowles had to say:

Ryan Day

Day said freshman defensive end Caden Curry is starting to carve out a role for himself this season. “HE’s been productive since he got here.”

On the defense through two games under Knowles: "They're seeing it through the eyes of Jim, which is important."

On Toledo head coach Jason Candle : “He’s a very, very good coach. His teams are always prepared.” Mentioned the close loss at Notre Dame last year.

Day said he's very critical of the team each week, regardless of opponent. "It has everything to do with Ohio State. It doesn't matter who we're playing."

On the ability to play some depth on Saturday against Arkansas State: “Last year, we had starters who weren’t ready.”

Day said they expect junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hamstring) to play this week. “He’s further along at this point than he was last week.”

On what Toledo linebacker Dallas Gant , who played three-plus seasons at Ohio State: "I certainly wish he was playing for us … It's not great when you have to play somebody who was in your program."

, who played three-plus seasons at Ohio State: “I certainly wish he was playing for us … It’s not great when you have to play somebody who was in your program.” Day noted how Gant and his family were “excellent” during the recruiting process.” Also added how this is a benefit of the transfer portal, at least from Gant’s standpoint.

Day said that transparency is key when it comes to discussing name, image and likeness opportunities in recruiting. “What you say in recruiting, you have to follow through with. If you don’t, you have problems.”

Day on tight end Cade Stover : “Cade’s a weapon for us.” Noted they’ll get many one-on-one situations for him given the weapons on offense.

On fellow tight end Gee Scott : "You can see his ability to block as a tight end. That gives us some versatility there." Adds he has a bit of a different skillset than Stover.

On cornerback Denzel Burke 's two pass interference penalties on Saturday: "He's very talented and you guys see what he's capable of … He certainly has some plays he wants back." Added they're confident he'll correct that.

Day said they're also expecting wide receiver Julian Fleming to return against the Rockets. "I think it's very similar to Jaxon's situation."

On cornerback Jakailin Johnson , who has been practicing well and earned playing time: "I know that sounds like a cliche from a coach … because of that, he's earned an opportunity to get snaps (on game day)."

, who has been practicing well and earned playing time: “I know that sounds like a cliche from a coach … because of that, he’s earned an opportunity to get snaps (on game day).” “When you have a noon game, there’s nothing better than getting home at 4:30 or 5 p.m. and watching the other games.”

Day said Toledo is “a team that will come in here and play hard. They’re not going to be intimidated by Ohio Stadium at all.”

Day said defensive tackle Michael Hall ’s injury, which he said wasn’t a concern on Saturday, still isn’t a concern. Said he’s a “very disruptive” player.

Day said running back Miyan Williams is ahead of where he thought he would be six months ago. Said that he and TreVeyon Henderson are splitting carries to "keep them fresh week in and week out."

is ahead of where he thought he would be six months ago. Said that he and are splitting carries to “keep them fresh week in and week out.” On the run game: “We’ve got a long way to go. We’re nowhere where we want to be, but it’s been cleaner than I expected.”

On cornerback Jordan Hancock , who was dealing with a “significant” injury throughout fall camp and has not played yet. “We’re hoping to see him on the field this weekend.”

Day said Fleming was expected to be available for the Notre Dame game until the Wednesday prior. "There was a bit of panic" about the depth at the position that ensued.

Day said they were planning to rotate the wide receivers before Smith-Njigba and Fleming got hurt, so Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka were already set to have big roles.

and were already set to have big roles. On the lack of turnovers by the defense: “I’ve got a feeling those things are going to happen for us.” Said he’d rather see them focus on fundamentals rather than try to create a turnover.

Jim Knowles

Knowles said Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn is a very capable player. “He has all the tools, can make all the throws.” Added you have to respect his running ability, too.

On Hall, who made a critical stop on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter on Saturday. "He's an effort guy, but it's more of a habit." Said you're not surprised because he practices the way he plays.

Knowles said he knew Hall would be a special player the first time he saw him go full speed in practice. “The sky is the limit in terms of where he can end up.”

Knowles said he’d like to see more turnovers, but “the thing about defense, it’s a right now proposition. You either stop them or you don’t.” Said takeaways are just one part of the whole.

Knowles said Curry is another one of those players who caught his eye from the beginning because he has a “tremendous” first step. “I think he’s showed that he can play. He proved himself with getting in there and making plays, and that will earn him more opportunities.”

On Burke: “Denzel’s fine. Those guys at corner live on an island.” Called it a high-pressure position where you’re going to have ups and downs. “We trust him.”

On the depth at the position: “It is what it is, so I try not to have some feelings around it.” Added they’re working with the guys they have, but are looking forward to Hancock’s return.

Knowles on how linebacker Cody Simon and how he complements Steele Chambers: “Cody has a very stable mindset that the rest of the team picks up on.”

On linebacker Tommy Eichenberg : "Tommy is a tough, focused, driven (player who) has the respect of the defense and continues to improve."

: “Tommy is a tough, focused, driven (player who) has the respect of the defense and continues to improve.” Knowles said he has the mindset of getting the ball back to the offense as quickly as possible. Added he never has a “bend-but-don’t-break” attitude. “I don’t like that term.”

