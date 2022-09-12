Skip to main content

Ohio State’s Sept. 24 Game Against Wisconsin To Kick Off At 7:30 P.M. On ABC

The Buckeyes have won eight straight against the Badgers, including three matchups in the Big Ten Championship Game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Big Ten announced on Monday that Ohio State’s Sept. 24 game against Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

It will mark the third night game of the season for the Buckeyes, as they opened against Notre Dame under the lights and are set to host Toledo in primetime this coming weekend (7 p.m. on FOX).

The Badgers are 1-1 on the season, including a 38-0 win over Illinois State and a 17-14 loss to Washington State. They host New Mexico State this weekend (3:30 p.m. on BTN) before heading to Columbus.

Ohio State, meanwhile, enters the game at 2-0 following a 21-10 victory over the Fighting Irish and a 45-12 win against Arkansas State. The Buckeyes have won eight straight against Wisconsin, including three victories n the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State is encouraging fans to wear black for the game, and sources have indicated the team is planning to wear its all-black alternate uniforms that evening. The Buckeyes are notably 2-0 against the Badgers while wearing alternate threads, including a 33-29 win in 2011 and a 31-24 victory in 2013.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Arkansas State

Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas Scores Twice In Return From Injury

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Arkansas State

Nebraska Fires Head Coach Scott Frost Following 45-42 Loss To Georgia Southern

Ohio State Remains No. 3 In AP, Coaches Polls Following Win Over Arkansas State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

75. Marvin Harrison Jr
Football

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

By Andrew Lind
93. Steele Chambers
Football

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Arkansas State

By Andrew Lind
Michael Thomas
Football

Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas Scores Twice In Return From Injury

By Andrew Lind
98. Emeka Egbuka
Football

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Arkansas State

By Andrew Lind
Miyan Williams
Football

Ohio State Stays At No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State

By Andrew Lind
Scott Frost
Football

Nebraska Fires Head Coach Scott Frost Following Saturday's Loss To Georgia Southern

By Andrew Lind
105. Miyan Williams
Football

Ohio State Remains No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Arkansas State

By Andrew Lind
56. Emeka Egbuka
Football

Photos From Ohio State's 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

By Andrew Lind