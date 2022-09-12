Ohio State’s Sept. 24 Game Against Wisconsin To Kick Off At 7:30 P.M. On ABC

The Big Ten announced on Monday that Ohio State’s Sept. 24 game against Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

It will mark the third night game of the season for the Buckeyes, as they opened against Notre Dame under the lights and are set to host Toledo in primetime this coming weekend (7 p.m. on FOX).

The Badgers are 1-1 on the season, including a 38-0 win over Illinois State and a 17-14 loss to Washington State. They host New Mexico State this weekend (3:30 p.m. on BTN) before heading to Columbus.

Ohio State, meanwhile, enters the game at 2-0 following a 21-10 victory over the Fighting Irish and a 45-12 win against Arkansas State. The Buckeyes have won eight straight against Wisconsin, including three victories n the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State is encouraging fans to wear black for the game, and sources have indicated the team is planning to wear its all-black alternate uniforms that evening. The Buckeyes are notably 2-0 against the Badgers while wearing alternate threads, including a 33-29 win in 2011 and a 31-24 victory in 2013.

