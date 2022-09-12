Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and linebackers Steele Chambers and Palaie Gaoteote were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday afternoon.

Harrison, a sophomore from Philadelphia, hauled in a career-high seven receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns, making him just the second player in school history to record multiple three-touchdown games.

“It means a lot,” Harrison said after the game. “There have been plenty of great receivers to come through here, so to be mentioned with Joey Galloway is definitely a big honor … I just have to keep working. It’s not the end, and hopefully I’ll have more three touchdown games.”

Chambers, a redshirt junior from Roswell, Ga., was tied with junior linebacker Cody Simon for the team lead with six tackles, including four solo tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. The seven-yard sack came on Arkansas State’s first offensive drive of the second half.

Last but not least, Gaoteote earned special teams honors for the second consecutive week, as he recorded two tackles on Ohio State’s kickoff unit. The fifth-year senior, who is in his second season with the program after transferring from USC, also appeared on the Buckeyes’ punt and kick return units.

Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday against Toledo. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Rockets is set for 7 p.m. on FOX.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas Scores Twice In Return From Injury

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Arkansas State

Nebraska Fires Head Coach Scott Frost Following 45-42 Loss To Georgia Southern

Ohio State Remains No. 3 In AP, Coaches Polls Following Win Over Arkansas State

Photos From Ohio State's 45-12 Win Over Arkansas State

Defensive Tackle Michael Hall's Injury "No Concern" For Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!