Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

Harrison is the first wide receiver to capture the honor since Garrett Wilson following last season’s win over Purdue.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named the Big Ten's co-offensive player of the week after he caught a career-high seven passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-12 win over Arkansas State. 

He shared the honor with Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 391 yard, accounted for five total touchdowns and set a school record for completion percentage in the Terrapins' 56-21 win at Charlotte.

Harrison, a sophomore from Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep, became just the second player in school history to catch three touchdown passes in multiple games, joining former wide receiver Joey Galloway in 1993-94. He also had three scores in last season's Rose Bowl win over Utah.

The 6-foot-4 and 205-pound Harrison now has 12 catches for 240 yards and three scores on the season, making him the top target of redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud while juniors Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming have been sidelined by injury.

Stroud was actually the last Ohio State player to earn the conference's offensive player of the week honors, as he threw six touchdown passes in last season's 56-7 win over Michigan State.

Three Buckeyes combined to capture the honor a total of four times in 2021, as Stroud (Maryland, Michigan State) was joined by running back TreVeyon Henderson (Tulsa) and former wide receiver Garrett Wilson (Purdue).

Stroud ended up being named the Big Ten's offensive player, freshman and quarterback of the year, marking the first time one player took home all three awards in the same season. 

